Kayla Harrison opens as gigantic favorite over Holly Holm at UFC 300

By Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a massive betting favorite to beat Holly Holm in her UFC debut at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm

On Tuesday evening, UFC CEO Dana White made a shocking announcement that the promotion signed former PFL women’s lightweight champion Harrison and that she will make her debut at UFC 300 opposite Holly Holm. Along with that, the fight will take place at 135lbs, which will be the first time Harrison fights at bantamweight in her career.

Despite Kayla Harrison making her UFC debut and fighting at bantamweight for the first time, BetOnline opened her as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Holm, and immediately money came in on her.

Harrison opened as a -375 favorite which implies a 78.9% of winning. However, shortly after the odds went live, money came in on Harrison to make her -500, implying an 83.3% chance of winning the fight.

At -500, you would need to bet $500 to win $100 if you like Harrison to get the win in her UFC debut. If you like Holly Holm, a $100 bet would net you $385 if the former champion can pull off the upset.

Kayla Harrison (16-1) returned to the win column back in November with a lopsided decision win over Aspen Ladd. Before that, the two-time Olympic gold medalist suffered a stunning decision loss to Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight finals, after having beaten the Brazilian twice before.

In her career, Harrison holds notable wins over Pacheco, twice, Genah Fabian, Kaitlin Young, Cindy Dandois, and Mariana Morais.

Holly Holm (15-6 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in the main event of a Fight Night card in July, but it was overturned to a No Contest after she tested positive for ritalinic acid. Before that, Holm had picked up a decision win over Yana Santos after losing a controversial split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in the main event of a Fight Night card.

Holm is currently ranked fifth at bantamweight and won the title back in 2015 with a KO win over Ronda Rousey. After winning the belt, she went on to lose three straight fights to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie for the featherweight title. In her career, she holds notable wins over Raquel Pennington, twice, Bethe Correira, Irene Aldana, and Megan Anderson among others.

Previous Post

Topics:

Holly Holm Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' gets release date, poster revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024
Frank Shamrock
UFC

Frank Shamrock slams the UFC for "erasing history" of his accomplishments: "Can't wait for the antitrust lawsuit"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

Former light-heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock still has some issues with Dana White and the UFC.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison releases first statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm: "My time is now"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison couldn’t be more excited to finally join the UFC and fight Holly Holm.

Sean Strickland ranting
UFC

Watch Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following title loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

A video of Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following his title loss to Dricus Du Plessis has been posted to YouTube.

Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
UFC

Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial: “He wanted it more”

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker does not believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial.

Jon Anik, Mike Malott, UFC 297, UFC

Jon Anik admits he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297: “Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves”

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking, asks Dana White for a spot on UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking and asking Dana White for a spot on UFC 300.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Sean Strickland as rumors persist of a fight between them.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.