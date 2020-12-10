Diaz bros athletic recovery coach shares controversial post regarding Rachael Ostovich’s UFC release

The athletic recovery coach of the Diaz bros, Jose Garcia, recently weighed in on the UFC’s release of Rachael Ostovich.

The women’s flyweight fighter, Ostovich (4-6 MMA), endured her third consecutive setback at last months UFC Vegas 15 event, suffering a TKO loss to Gina Mazany.

Prior to the fight, the Hawaiian acknowledged that she could very well receive her walking papers from the UFC with another loss.

“The plan is to stay in MMA and the UFC,” Rachael Ostovich said at the virtual media day for UFC Vegas 15. “I’m not saying this is my last fight, I just think that another loss—three in a row—that won’t be good. I know how that looks, and I’ve seen people get cut for way less. That’s how I look at things.

“MMA, I’ve been doing it for ten years, it’s what I love to do,” she added. “If they decide to keep me, even after a loss—which is not gonna happen—I’ll be grateful too. You kind of have to black out the haters. I’m doing what I love to do in the best show in the world.”

Ultimately, Rachael Ostovich’s third consecutive stoppage loss proved to be reason enough for the UFC to release her from the promotions roster.

While many fans and analysts were sympathetic to the news of Ostovich’s UFC release, the same could not be said for Jose Garcia. The longtime Diaz bros athletic recovery coach took to Instagram with the following controversial post following the news of Rachael’s release.

“Do you want to make 1000$ to 5000$ a day? #casting #couch #coldworld” Garcia captioned a photoshop of Rachael Ostovich sitting on the Casting Couch.

The Diaz bros coach was obviously implying that Ostovich’s next career avenue could be in the Adult Film industry.

This is not the first time Rachael Ostovich has dealt with this type of reaction. The flyweight fighter recently responded to “weirdos” suggesting that she create an Only Fans page (see that here).

Which promotion are you hoping to see Ostovich sign with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 9, 2020