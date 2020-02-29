Tito Ortiz’s win over Alberto Del Rio reinstated by Texas commission after drug-test controversy

Tito Ortiz has officially defeated Alberto Del Rio.

Back at Combate Americas 51 on Dec. 7, Ortiz was making his promotional debut against Alberto Del Rio. In the lead-up to the fight, the two traded shots at one another and even had a bet where Ortiz put his UFC belt on the line while Del Rio put the WWE heavyweight strap on the line. In the end, it was Ortiz who got his hand raised by first-round submission win.

Yet, on Feb. 26, it was revealed the fight was ruled a no-decision by the Texas commission for no given reason. Now, two days later, the commission has reinstated Tito Ortiz’s win after they originally found a ‘disqualifying substance’ in his system. But, it turns out that substance was prescribed to Ortiz.

“Pending the outcome of the TDLR inquiry into whether the substance was indeed prescribed by a physician, TDLR marked the fight results as ‘No Contest,'” TDLR spokesperson Tela Mange said in a statement to ESPN. “TDLR confirmed with the physician that the item was prescribed to Ortiz. TDLR has reinstated Ortiz’s victory in the Dec. 7 bout.”

With the win back on his record, Tito Ortiz is once again 21-12-1 and once again riding a three-fight winning streak. In the fights before the submission win over Del Rio, he knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round and submitted Chael Sonnen in the first round at Bellator 170.

This was the first of a multi-fight contract with Combate Americas. So, when Tito Ortiz will fight next for the promotion is unknown at this time.

Alberto Del Rio, meanwhile, is now 9-6 in MMA and on a two-fight losing skid. The fight marked his return to MMA after retiring back in 2010. Del Rio did have a brief stint in PRIDE where he was knocked out by Mirko Cro Cop.

Are you surprised to see Tito Ortiz’s win over Alberto Del Rio reinstated? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.