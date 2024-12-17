UFC legend thinks Colby Covington’s trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Colby Covington

Covington was back inside the Octagon for the final UFC event of 2024. He went one-on-one with surging welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Tampa headliner. It was a chance for Covington to establish that he’s still a major player at 170 pounds. Simply put, “Chaos” struggled with the standup of Buckley and a cut over his eyelid marked the end of the fight in round three.

Buckley scored the TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage over Covington, who hasn’t earned a win since March 2022.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON SHUTS DOWN RETIREMENT TALK AFTER UFC TAMPA LOSS: “THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME”

Matt Brown Says Colby Covington Hasn’t Been Elite in Years

A new edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” just dropped. In this episode, Matt Brown told Damon Martin that Colby Covington’s ability inside the Octagon hasn’t matched his trash talk in a while.

“It’s hard to argue he’s really been elite for a while,” Brown said on the newest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “He hasn’t done anything elite for a long time. I’m not even sure if the door was already closed. I thought this was kind of his chance to show that he is still an elite welterweight, and he didn’t pass the test. I think that door might have already been closed is the only caveat to that. We’ll see.

“I guess the question is whether he retires. It’s not even whether he’s an elite welterweight anymore. I think that answer’s pretty clear. Is he going to stick around? Is he going to keep fighting? Because he’s kind of lived off of his shtick more so than his performances, right?”

Covington has made it clear that he doesn’t plan to walk away from pro MMA competition just yet. Covington has been known to take some time in between fights, but at this stage in his career, many expect the UFC matchmakers to throw him in the lion’s den with rising prospects. Time will tell what’s next for the former interim UFC welterweight champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024
Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: 'That's honestly just how I feel'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa last weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: "This is just the beginning for me"

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington

WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024
Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: "I could be done right now"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen was going to end the UFC Tampa main event had the doctor not.

Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.