Colby Covington’s coaches reveal the big change they made ahead of Leon Edwards fight

By Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Colby Covington has made a big change ahead of his UFC 296 title fight against Leon Edwards, according to his coaches, Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde.

Colby Covington

Covington is set to fight for the first time since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Since then, he has been in the gym waiting to get into a fight, which his coaches say has made ‘Chaos’ more hungry.

Not only has Colby Covington been in the gym, but his coaches revealed that ‘Chaos’ has made a big change to his style as he will now be an orthodox fighter and not a southpaw. According to Cesar Carneiro, they realized Covington has never been a southpaw, so they expect him to be a much better striker come Dec. 16.

“We realized that Colby is not a real southpaw. So, now we know exactly what we have to work with him. Get his cross better, get his orthodox better, and we did. If you look at him now, he’s amazing. He doesn’t drop his hand like before, like a boxer,” Carneiro said to Sherdog.

With Colby Covington now fighting in his correct stance, his coaches believe that will pay dividends for him. They believe Covington is a much better striker with more power now, so they expect ‘Chaos’ to get a knockout win in the third or fourth round.

“I don’t think it’s going to pass the fourth round,” Carneiro said.

After Carneiro’s prediction, Daniel Valverde quickly followed suit with a similar prediction for Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards.

“I think TKO fourth round. Third or fourth-round TKO Colby,” Valverde said.

Colby Covington hasn’t gotten a knockout win since he beat Tyron Woodley but that was a TKO injury. His last real TKO was against Max Griffin at UFC 202. Leon Edwards, meanwhile, has never been knocked out in his career, so if ‘Chaos’ does indeed earn a TKO, it would be a statement-making performance.

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry

Leon Edwards denies knocking out Ian Machado Garry in training, gives his side of gym conflict

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
UFC

Conor McGregor opens up on UFC legend's record that he needs to break before retirement: "A nice aim for me"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor needs three more knockout wins to catch Anderson Silva.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Benoit Saint-Denis already eyeing BMF fight with 'violent' Justin Gaethje: "He's a warrior"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis has his sights set on BMF champion Justin Gaethje.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

Dwayne Johnson opens up on previous interest in fighting in PRIDE: "I'm going to get f*cked up"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

Dwayne Johnson now works closely with the UFC, but nearly joined their main competitor two decades ago.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims he's "in" to make his return at UFC 300: "I am confident we get the set date"

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Conor McGregor says he will be making his return at UFC 300.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023
Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vows to stand-and-trade with Alex Pereira: "I do not plan on taking him down"

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Jamahal Hill says he wants to stand-and-trade with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall shakeup the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall have shaken up the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition: “We both were asking for it”

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou is saying that fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react
Mackenzie Dern

Former MMA champion pleads with Mackenzie Dern to make changes to her training: “Get your ass into a judo gym or into a wrestling”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on what Mackenzie Dern can do to improve her game.