Colby Covington reveals two names he wants to fight in UFC return
Colby Covington has revealed two of the fighters that he’s interested in fighting in his next UFC outing.
As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s clearly very talented, the way in which he’s been able to build a real reputation for himself doesn’t sit well with a lot of fans. From his outlandish comments to his pro wrestling-like persona, it’s not to everyone’s taste.
Alas, Covington knows how to draw people in, even if it does feel like he’s heading towards the final few years of his career. Colby has spoken before about who he wants to face next after being out since December but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.
In a recent interview, Covington provided another update on what could be next for him.
Covington looks ahead to possible next opponents
“The Paddy Pimblett fight super interests me because in Miami, he was talking s—, running his mouth backstage… He was saying in an interview the other day, his doctor said he had liver failure from cutting to 155.
“Dude, come up a weight class. Come to 170. Why are you being a weight bully, Paddy? You’re a bum. You’re a gimmick. You’re a f——, little English accent and your little bowl cut, that’s the only reason people know you. So, let’s get it going Paddy and if I can’t get Paddy, then maybe Gilbert Burns.”
“I’ve been talking to Hunter Campbell and we’re looking for October and November. Maybe November in the Garden. But, whatever Hunter and the UFC decides, I’ll be ready. If they need to push me to December in the T-Mobile event, then December in Vegas sounds good.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
