Colby Covington reveals two names he wants to fight in UFC return

By Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Colby Covington has revealed two of the fighters that he’s interested in fighting in his next UFC outing.

Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s clearly very talented, the way in which he’s been able to build a real reputation for himself doesn’t sit well with a lot of fans. From his outlandish comments to his pro wrestling-like persona, it’s not to everyone’s taste.

RELATED: Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring ‘true gladiator’ Colby Covington: ‘That fight can go either way’

Alas, Covington knows how to draw people in, even if it does feel like he’s heading towards the final few years of his career. Colby has spoken before about who he wants to face next after being out since December but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

In a recent interview, Covington provided another update on what could be next for him.

Covington looks ahead to possible next opponents

“The Paddy Pimblett fight super interests me because in Miami, he was talking s—, running his mouth backstage… He was saying in an interview the other day, his doctor said he had liver failure from cutting to 155.

“Dude, come up a weight class. Come to 170. Why are you being a weight bully, Paddy? You’re a bum. You’re a gimmick. You’re a f——, little English accent and your little bowl cut, that’s the only reason people know you. So, let’s get it going Paddy and if I can’t get Paddy, then maybe Gilbert Burns.”

“I’ve been talking to Hunter Campbell and we’re looking for October and November. Maybe November in the Garden. But, whatever Hunter and the UFC decides, I’ll be ready. If they need to push me to December in the T-Mobile event, then December in Vegas sounds good.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22

Dillon Danis delivers clear message to Dana White and UFC following Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

Sean O’Malley names famous personality who helped bolster his UFC career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Sean O’Malley is a popular fighter on the UFC roster, and one famous legend is credited with helping him break through.

Merab Dvalishvili training
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili name drops worthy contender after UFC 320 title fight against Cory Sandhagen

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has an idea of who should get a bantamweight title shot after UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria UFC weigh-in
Jack Della Maddalena

Ilia Topuria warned to avoid welterweight by Jack Della Maddalena's coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

The head coach of UFC Welterweight Champion, Jack Della Maddalena, doesn’t think it would be wise for Ilia Topuria to try his hand at 170 pounds.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Former opponent explains how Aaron Pico “ends up being his own worst enemy”

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025

Aaron Pico had a fairly tumultuous UFC debut in Chicago earlier this month when he was felled with a viral spinning back elbow, with a former opponent of Pico’s weighing in on that contest. Jeremy Kennedy offered up his viewpoint on that fight ahead of his return to Battlefield Fight League as Kennedy vies for the BFL interim lightweight title against Jeremy Henry at BFL 84 on September 4th.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC

Bogdan Guskov set to fight ex-Pereira and Ankalaev foe, per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025
Aaron Pico knocked out at UFC 319
Ali Abdelaziz

Aaron Pico shelved until 2026 following brutal UFC 319 KO loss, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Don’t expect Aaron Pico to return to the Octagon in 2025.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares grim outlook for Umar Nurmagomedov if there's ever a rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili thinks Umar Nurmagomedov would be in for a rude awakening if they meet again down the road.

Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev has weaker chin than recent Jack Della Maddalena opponent, says coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Islam Makhachev is an elite fighter, but can his chin withstand the striking of Jack Della Maddalena?

Modestas Bukauskas
Tom Aspinall

Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas has praised Tom Aspinall for helping to turn his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.