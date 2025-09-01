Colby Covington reveals two names he wants to fight in UFC return

Colby Covington has revealed two of the fighters that he’s interested in fighting in his next UFC outing.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s clearly very talented, the way in which he’s been able to build a real reputation for himself doesn’t sit well with a lot of fans. From his outlandish comments to his pro wrestling-like persona, it’s not to everyone’s taste.

Alas, Covington knows how to draw people in, even if it does feel like he’s heading towards the final few years of his career. Colby has spoken before about who he wants to face next after being out since December but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

In a recent interview, Covington provided another update on what could be next for him.