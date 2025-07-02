Colby Covington names ideal opponent for next UFC bout: I want ‘Hall-of-Famer type fights’

By BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Colby Covington only wants the biggest names possible in the UFC from here.

Colby Covington, UFC

Covington, known as much for his virulent trash talk as he is for his fighting ability, is one of the best welterweights of this generation. However, he has now lost his last two fights, and is 2-3 dating back 2020. Given his recent losses, and the fact that he is now 37, most fans feel his career is winding down.

That might be the case, but Covington is adamant he isn’t finished yet.

“I’m not done with the UFC,” Covington said in an interview with Matan Even. “I still have some unfinished business, but I want big fights. High-level, first-ballot Hall-of-Famer type fights. Legacy fights.”

Colby Covington calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC clash

From there, Covington set his sights on a fight with Paddy Pimblett next. This callout is somewhat surprising, given that Pimblett competes in the lightweight division, and is closing in on a much bigger fight with the division’s new king Ilia Topuria. However, Covington and Pimblett have had a public altercation in the past, so there is some history between them.

“I think the Paddy Pimblett fight is interesting,” Covington said. “He’s got a little bit of a name right now, but only because he’s got an English accent and a bowl cut. He’s actually bigger than me, he’s a weight bully. He cuts a lot of weight.”

Covington last fought in December, when he was stopped by Joaquin Buckley. Prior to that, he lost a wide decision in a title fight with former champ Leon Edwards. His last win occurred in 2022 when he defeated his former friend Jorge Masvidal by decision.

Covington is certainly unlikely to get his desired fight with Pimblett next. However, he has recently been called out by Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland—both long-time welterweight contenders. So, despite his recent losses, he definitely has options.

