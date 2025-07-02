Colby Covington names ideal opponent for next UFC bout: I want ‘Hall-of-Famer type fights’

Colby Covington only wants the biggest names possible in the UFC from here.

Covington, known as much for his virulent trash talk as he is for his fighting ability, is one of the best welterweights of this generation. However, he has now lost his last two fights, and is 2-3 dating back 2020. Given his recent losses, and the fact that he is now 37, most fans feel his career is winding down.

That might be the case, but Covington is adamant he isn’t finished yet.

“I’m not done with the UFC,” Covington said in an interview with Matan Even. “I still have some unfinished business, but I want big fights. High-level, first-ballot Hall-of-Famer type fights. Legacy fights.”