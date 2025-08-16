Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring ‘true gladiator’ Colby Covington: ‘That fight can go either way’

Influencer boxer Tristan Hamm had a chance to spar former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington on Thursday.

Hamm is a boxer in Misfits, and after seeing other influencers get beaten up by Covington, he wanted to spar the former interim champ himself.

“Everyone keeps sending me his sparring with Bryce Hall and Jarvis, and no one has been able to touch him. He’s just been clowning everybody around,” Hamm said to BJPENN.com. “So, it was like, let’s put myself in there and see how I do against him. I think the footage speaks for itself. We exposed a lot of influencers in that sparring match.”

Hamm and Covington did two, three-minute round spars. In the lead-up to the fight, Hamm wasn’t sure what to expect, but he believes he did much better than people would have thought, and the footage shows.

‼️ The Full 2x3s Spar between Tristan Hamm and Colby Covington 🥊🤝 [Via – @ColbyCovMMA’s Twitch] pic.twitter.com/1ZOjZrko6O — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 14, 2025

“My expectation was that we both were going to go light and there was going to be a serious level separation. I’ve worked with a lot of UFC fighters, but I just didn’t know what to expect with a champion,” Hamm said. “Colby is a champion, he was an interim champ, he’s still active, he’s in camp right now, he’s sharp. Yeah, he’s a little older, but you can’t take that away from him. He made these influencers look like a joke. I was expecting it to be a challenge, but I think I stood my ground.”

Although Tristan Hamm believes he stood his ground, he thinks he would have done even better had they sparred in a ring. Hamm believes he would have been able to cut Colby Covington off more and had more success.

“One thing is, we didn’t have a ring. I think it would have looked better even with a ring,” Hamm added. “The second I started warming up, he was on his back foot. I have nothing but respect for him, he’s a true gladiator, but I showed in his two rounds that there isn’t a single influencer that can handle me.”

Ultimately, Tristan Hamm only grew in confidence after sparring Colby Covington. He also believes if they ever end up boxing, it is truly a 50-50 fight and one he can win.

“If we are being real, the UFC guys have a different type of sparring, and you learn so much from them. I do have a shiner; he landed some shots. But, the guy has hands, and anyone who takes that away from him is ridiculous. I absolutely outpointed him when I worked with him. If we got more heating, you guys saw what happened, he was on his back foot. In a real fight, that fight can go either way with me and Colby,” Hamm concluded.

For now, Hamm is hopeful to return to the ring for Misfits later this year.