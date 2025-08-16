Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring ‘true gladiator’ Colby Covington: ‘That fight can go either way’

By Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Influencer boxer Tristan Hamm had a chance to spar former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington on Thursday.

Tristan Hamm, Colby Covington

Hamm is a boxer in Misfits, and after seeing other influencers get beaten up by Covington, he wanted to spar the former interim champ himself.

“Everyone keeps sending me his sparring with Bryce Hall and Jarvis, and no one has been able to touch him. He’s just been clowning everybody around,” Hamm said to BJPENN.com. “So, it was like, let’s put myself in there and see how I do against him. I think the footage speaks for itself. We exposed a lot of influencers in that sparring match.”

Hamm and Covington did two, three-minute round spars. In the lead-up to the fight, Hamm wasn’t sure what to expect, but he believes he did much better than people would have thought, and the footage shows.

“My expectation was that we both were going to go light and there was going to be a serious level separation. I’ve worked with a lot of UFC fighters, but I just didn’t know what to expect with a champion,” Hamm said. “Colby is a champion, he was an interim champ, he’s still active, he’s in camp right now, he’s sharp. Yeah, he’s a little older, but you can’t take that away from him. He made these influencers look like a joke. I was expecting it to be a challenge, but I think I stood my ground.”

Although Tristan Hamm believes he stood his ground, he thinks he would have done even better had they sparred in a ring. Hamm believes he would have been able to cut Colby Covington off more and had more success.

“One thing is, we didn’t have a ring. I think it would have looked better even with a ring,” Hamm added. “The second I started warming up, he was on his back foot. I have nothing but respect for him, he’s a true gladiator, but I showed in his two rounds that there isn’t a single influencer that can handle me.”

Ultimately, Tristan Hamm only grew in confidence after sparring Colby Covington. He also believes if they ever end up boxing, it is truly a 50-50 fight and one he can win.

“If we are being real, the UFC guys have a different type of sparring, and you learn so much from them. I do have a shiner; he landed some shots. But, the guy has hands, and anyone who takes that away from him is ridiculous. I absolutely outpointed him when I worked with him. If we got more heating, you guys saw what happened, he was on his back foot. In a real fight, that fight can go either way with me and Colby,” Hamm concluded.

For now, Hamm is hopeful to return to the ring for Misfits later this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis press conference

Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: 'He looked incredible'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev training
UFC

Former Khamzat Chimaev rival makes UFC 319 prediction for Dricus du Plessis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

A man who gave Khamzat Chimaev one of his toughest challenges to date has a prediction for UFC 319.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
Ilia Topuria

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria's striking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

The UFC 319 weigh-ins didn’t take place without some drama, and one fight has been canned as a result.

Bobby Green
UFC

King Green reveals that he can't walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon

Dricus du Plessis wonders how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first career MMA loss

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reveals his Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev prediction

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for this weekend’s title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Conor McGregor, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing at the White House.

Dustin Poirier UFC press conference
UFC

ATT Teammate on Dustin Poirier avoiding a mistake Anderson Silva made

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier had a trilogy clash for the ages at UFC 318, with a training partner of the latter discussing the swan song of ‘The Diamond’. Krzysztof Jotko recently bested Marek Mazuch at Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová on August 9th. Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on several subjects. Topics not just related to his Oktagon MMA efforts, but focused on his American Top Team compatriot, Poirier, hanging up the gloves in July. Jotko has a history with both of the headliners from UFC 318, considering he beat Marc-André Barriault on a Holloway undercard at UFC 240. Also, the Polish pugilist competed on the first Poirier versus Justin Gaethje event during his UFC tenure. When asked for his thoughts on the Poirier versus Holloway trilogy that headlined UFC 318, Jotko said, “We was hanging out with Dustin for this fight. He was here in Florida for our camp. He was so excited for this fight. He do everything, what he can do the best. I know the rest is what it is, but fight was good. Was like three or four knockdown there. So I think [that] was a good war for the end of his career. He still is good, you know, even if you don’t win this fight, you know.” Dustin Poirier avoided the mistake that Anderson Silva made, per Jotko In terms of the post-fight hype packages to revere the MMA icon and the UFC’s post-fight presentation for the former interim UFC lightweight champion who is now riding off into the sunset, Jotko stated, “Yeah, Dustin Poirier is a long, long time with the sport, you know. Of course like we fighters, like anyone, he have a lot of injuries, you know. He do this, he [is] like 35 years old [36 years old as of January 19th], and I think it’s the perfect moment for him to finish career. So he don’t; like he say, he don’t want to get beat up from some new people, you know.” “The new generation people come there, fresh with less miles, and just beat him up for the end of the career. This is no good. You know, like a couple people do this. Like Johny Hendricks, Anderson Silva, you know, a lot of people get smashed before they finish their career. I think this was the perfect [thing] for Dustin, you know, perfect decision.” freestar.config.enabled_slots.push({ placementName: "bjpenn_medrec_right_1", slotId: "bjpenn_medrec_right_33" }); freestar.config.enabled_slots.push({ placementName: "bjpenn_medrec_right_2", slotId: "bjpenn_medrec_right_34" });

Drakkar Klose
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Drakkar Klose says he's 'going to strike' with Edson Barboza: 'Should be a great night for me'

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

Drakkar Klose will be fighting with his brother on his mind again.