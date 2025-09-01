Darren Till claims it was easy to knock out Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

By Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has spoken about how easy it was to knock Luke Rockhold out at Misfits Boxing 22.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing

On Saturday night, Darren Till battled Luke Rockhold in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22. The two men squared off in Manchester and in the end, it was the Liverpudlian who got the job done with a violent knockout win. While this was the result that many had predicted, the visual of Rockhold being laid out in that way was certainly quite shocking.

Of course, there was a fair bit of bad blood between Till and Rockhold in the lead-up to the fight – or, at least, that’s how it seemed. Ultimately, the two appeared to make up in the aftermath of the bout, with the two now finding themselves in very different places in their respective careers.

In the post-fight press conference, Till had the following to say about how it all played out.

Till looks back at Rockhold triumph

“I feel like I wasn’t even thinking, it was just my muscle memory coming all together, and obviously the knockout came,” Till said at the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference. “… I wanted to just test things and go for a lot to the body as well. No disrespect, but he fought very stiff in there. To be honest, it was really easy. It was really easy. It was too easy. I can’t lie – it was just so easy.”

“i just don’t think i’m going to get a fight in the influencer scene, so i’ve got to go with these guys,” till said. “Carl [Froch] scurried out of there, like where did he go? is he here yet? come on. do you want to fight? do you want to do your youtube thing with 10k subscribers? … you sat here just yawning. ok, you did all this yawning, but get in the ring and face me like a man.”

