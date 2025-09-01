Darren Till claims it was easy to knock out Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

Former UFC star Darren Till has spoken about how easy it was to knock Luke Rockhold out at Misfits Boxing 22.

On Saturday night, Darren Till battled Luke Rockhold in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22. The two men squared off in Manchester and in the end, it was the Liverpudlian who got the job done with a violent knockout win. While this was the result that many had predicted, the visual of Rockhold being laid out in that way was certainly quite shocking.

Of course, there was a fair bit of bad blood between Till and Rockhold in the lead-up to the fight – or, at least, that’s how it seemed. Ultimately, the two appeared to make up in the aftermath of the bout, with the two now finding themselves in very different places in their respective careers.

In the post-fight press conference, Till had the following to say about how it all played out.