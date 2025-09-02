Colby Covington leaves influencer puking in $30k sparring challenge

Colby Covington taught influencer Chrogman a brutal lesson during their $30k spar at the UFC Performance Institute. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington remains one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports today. While opinions vary on Covington’s persona in and out of the cage, few can deny his willingness to show up in a fight setting. Covington, who hasn’t appeared in UFC Octagon since a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley last December, remains active in the gym as he awaits a return booking. As he waits for his next Octagon assignment, a popular street fight influencer was his victim of a brutal beatdown at the UFC PI. Covington offered Chrogman $30,000 if he could get the better of the controversial UFC star in sparring. Needless to say, it didn’t go according to plan for the latter party.

Colby Covington destroys influencer with agonizing body shots

As shared on Covington’s YouTube channel, Chrogman got hit with brutal body shots that eventually forced him to surrender and vomit inside the cage.

But Covington didn’t hesitate to give Chrogman credit for accepting the callout.

“He’s a bright young mind and he’s f—– got a ton of talent,” Covington said.

“You’re 19 years old, I’m 37, I’ve been world champion, so I’m double your age. I’ve got so much experience. The more experience he gets, just train smarter, not harder. That’s the most important key to combat sports and just have fun with it.

“Thanks for coming and being the man in the arena.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Chrogman isn’t the only inexperienced combatant who he’s sparred with in recent weeks. Tristan Hamm, of Misfits fame, sparred with Covington last month, as he described to BJPenn.

Covington has two prominent names in mind for his potential return to the Octagon later this year. In a recent interview, he called out lightweight Paddy Pimblett and welterweight colleague Gilbert Burns to matchups.

Covington is looking to get back on track following losses in three of his last four fights. His last victory came against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.