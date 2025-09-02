Raul Rosas Jr. details injury that pulled him from Noche UFC, shares lofty goal

Raul Rosas Jr. has opened up on why he had to pull out of Noche UFC.

Rosas Jr. was supposed to take on the UFC’s ninth-ranked bantamweight in Rob Font on September 13 in a big fight at 135lbs. However, just days after the fight was announced, Rosas Jr. had to pull out as he revealed he had a rib injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Niño Problema (@raulrosasjr)

“As much as i wanted this fight to prove myself against the best in the world, won’t be able to make it,” Rosas Jr. wrote on Instagram. “Injured my rib in training when I had someone on my back with a locked body triangle I was trying to escape by spinning away and pulled it. I tried to push through it but didn’t heal & won’t fully heal in time. Barely starting to get back into normal training so hopefully I’ll be back soon. Can’t wait to be back and earn my spot again against a top 15. Working my way up. Looking to heal soon and step back in the cage 2 more times this year.”

Although Raul Rosas Jr. had to pull out of Noche UFC, he made the lofty goal of wanting to fight two more times in 2025, which would be hard to pull off. However, if that is the case, the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Rosas Jr. is 11-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Vince Morales. The 20-year-old is on a four-fight winning streak and is 5-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Aoriqileng and Ricky Turcios.