Raul Rosas Jr. details injury that pulled him from Noche UFC, shares lofty goal

By Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Raul Rosas Jr. has opened up on why he had to pull out of Noche UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Rosas Jr. was supposed to take on the UFC’s ninth-ranked bantamweight in Rob Font on September 13 in a big fight at 135lbs. However, just days after the fight was announced, Rosas Jr. had to pull out as he revealed he had a rib injury.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Niño Problema (@raulrosasjr)

“As much as i wanted this fight to prove myself against the best in the world, won’t be able to make it,” Rosas Jr. wrote on Instagram. “Injured my rib in training when I had someone on my back with a locked body triangle I was trying to escape by spinning away and pulled it. I tried to push through it but didn’t heal & won’t fully heal in time. Barely starting to get back into normal training so hopefully I’ll be back soon. Can’t wait to be back and earn my spot again against a top 15. Working my way up. Looking to heal soon and step back in the cage 2 more times this year.”

Although Raul Rosas Jr. had to pull out of Noche UFC, he made the lofty goal of wanting to fight two more times in 2025, which would be hard to pull off. However, if that is the case, the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Rosas Jr. is 11-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Vince Morales. The 20-year-old is on a four-fight winning streak and is 5-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Aoriqileng and Ricky Turcios.

Noche UFC fight card

With Raul Rosas Jr. having to pull out of Noche UFC, the card is as follows:

  • Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
  • Rob Font vs. David Martinez
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Tatiana Suarez
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Daniil Donchenko vs. Rodrigo Sezinando
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
  • Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
  • Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon
  • Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Zach Reese
  • Alden Coria vs. Alessandro Costa

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

Related

Jon Jones UFC crowd

Former UFC champion Jon Jones 'fully vindicated' after misdemeanor charges are dropped

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025
Dricus du Plessis slammed down at UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis' biggest mistake against Khamzat Chimaev revealed by rising UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Dricus du Plessis couldn’t get much going against Khamzat Chimaev, and one surging contender thinks he knows why.

Jack Della Maddalena celebration
Michael Bisping

UFC 322 betting odds are 'disrespectful' to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Is Jack Della Maddalena being disrespected ahead of UFC 322?

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Miesha Tate

MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

Din Thomas still isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has doubled down on his thoughts regarding Khamzat Chimaev being an active UFC champion.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 203
Modestas Bukauskas

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 203 with Modestas Bukauskas and Martin Buday

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

The 203rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Paris.

Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull "hasn't really hit his stride in the UFC", says ex-foe

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

Patricio Pitbull aims to advance beyond a .500 record in the UFC this weekend, and a former foe of Pitbull has weighed in on that looming contest.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris loses main card fight due to family tragedy

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

UFC Paris now has a vacancy on the main card as a participant had to withdraw due to a tragedy in their family. The fighter in question is Fares Ziam, who will no longer be competing in the coming days in the wake of his grandmother’s passing away. Kaue Fernandes does not have an opponent for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the Accor Arena in France, with no indication at this juncture that the promotion is pursuing a replacement opponent.