Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have ‘destroyed’ Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight.

It was this past October, at UFC 294, where Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) by majority decision.

Colby Covington, speaking to reporters at UFC 296 media day in Las Vegas, shared his thoughts about the Usman vs. Chimaev fight:

“I thought he (Usman) beat him. I thought he beat ‘C*mshot’ (Chimaev). (Usman) was striking him. I thought he dropped him. ‘C*mshot’ was scared to strike with him. He didn’t even hit him once, you know. Look at the significant strikes that were landed.”

Continuing, ‘Chaos’ said:

“If that was a five-round fight, Usman would have destroyed him. He would have finished him in those championship rounds. I thought he looked good. He took it on, what, four or five days’ notice at 185 (pounds) – up a weight class, never fought at that weight class. I thought he beat him.”

It was just recently that Kamaru Usman on the ‘DC & RC’ show spoke highly of Covington. When asked about that interview, Colby Covington responded:

“It was definitely surprising. It caught me off guard. I really don’t know what to make of that. I haven’t really processed it fully, but I can tell you one thing: He spent 10 rounds in that octagon with me and he knows what I’m capable of. He knows the dog that’s inside of me, so he’s only speaking truth and facts, and shoutout to ‘Marty.’”

Concluding, Covington spoke about his match-ups with Usman (h/t MMAJunkie):

“In my opinion, I beat him. I beat him seven out of 10 rounds. You go back to my fight at Madison Square Garden – go rewatch that fight. Every single fan in that arena told me ‘You won Rounds 3, 4 and 5.’ It was clear as day. He won one round – the second round.”

“The first round was a tossup. I do feel like I beat him in that fight, and I feel like I’m a better fighter than him. I would love to see that trilogy. That’s another fight that plays out, so all these other contenders can wait because that’s bigger business that me and Usman have to settle. It’s unfinished business.”

So, while loving the idea of a trilogy fight between himself and Usman, his primary focus is on this coming Saturday night at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs. Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight title fight.

