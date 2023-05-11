Colby Covington alleges that Jorge Masvidal was on steroids during their fight: “I used to watch him inject EPO”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington continues to take shots at Jorge Masvidal.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ were close friends for years, even living together at one point. However, a few years ago, the two had a massive falling out. According to Masvidal, the feud began with Covington not paying their striking coach an amount they had agreed on. From there, the rivalry spiraled out of control.

It all led up to a five-round welterweight clash last March in the main event of UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal scored a knockdown and had moments, but was largely dominated by the former interim welterweight champion. After 25 minutes of action, Covington got the nod by unanimous decision.

Weeks following the contest, Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside a Miami steakhouse. The result of that legal situation is unknown, as the case is still ongoing. However, despite the legal issues, the two have continued to throw insults and verbal jabs in the opposite direction.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘Chaos’ again took aim at his friend-turned-foe. There, Covington accused of Masvidal being on steroids during their fight. Furthermore, the wrestler alleged that the former title challenger would regularly use EPO around him during their time as friends.

Colby Covington accuses Jorge Masvidal of being on steroids

“He hasn’t been the same fighter I can tell you,” Colby Covington stated in the interview. “He attacked me and sucker punched me in the street and stalked me and hit me from behind because he’s a coward. So you know, he was done then. His ego was gone, his career was gone, he knew it was over so he’s doing something stupid. Being a felon, committing felonies and breaking the law so, he hasn’t been the same.”

He continued, “You could tell by his body posture. He gave everything when he fought me, he came with everything you know. You could tell he still had the six-pack, definitely doing some steroids. I used to watch him inject EPO in his a*s, but he was definitely on something.”

