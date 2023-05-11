search

Cody Stamann expects to “submit” Douglas Silva de Andrade “early” at UFC Charlotte, eyes “someone big” next time out: “I don’t want to be a gatekeeper”

By Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Cody Stamann was hopeful to make a quick turnaround and he got his wish.

Stamann went down to Brazil and picked up a decision win over Luan Lacerda in January at UFC 283. Given he didn’t take much damage he wanted another fight right away and he got his wish as he will face Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Charlotte.

“I was begging right after the fight,” Stamann said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I didn’t have a single injury, I wanted to go again in two or three months and chain things together. I’m better when I’m consistently fighting and I feel like I can get out of this one unscathed too and go again in the fall.”

Although Stamann didn’t care who he was fighting next, he was glad he was offered a well-known veteran like Andrade. The American knows it is a dangerous fight, but he also knows he has a clear and easy path to victory to beat the Brazilian at UFC Charlotte.

“I’d much rather fight someone that I know that I can watch film on, that I have an understanding of what I am getting into. Do I think anyone wants to fight Douglas Silva de Andrade? I don’t think so,” Stamann said. “He’s a wildcard, he’s a big strong dude, obviously he’s fought some of the best guys in the sport at bantamweight and has done pretty well. It’s by no means an easy fight but I’ve fought the best guys in MMA currently. I think Douglas Silva de Andrade, I just think I’m better everywhere.”

With Cody Stamann thinking he is better everywhere than Douglas Silva de Andrade, the American plans to bring the fight to the Brazilian. Stamnn thinks if it doesn’t end early, it will be a war, but he’s confident he can take down Andrade and submit him in the first round.

“I can see this going a million ways. I’m either going to take him down and submit him, which I think is a real possibility. Or, it’s just going to be an absolute war between us,” Stamann said. “I’m not going to fight him the same way I fought this last guy, I know too much about him and what he does. I fought really safely against the kid in Brazil… Against de Andrade, I know I can outwrestle him, I know that I’m faster than him on the feet, I know I will see the big shots coming. I think I can pick him apart for 15 minutes or I can take him down and get him out of there early. We will see.”

If Stamann does get the stoppage win he’s after, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. But, the goal for Stamann after UFC Charlotte is to get a fight in the fall and either fight someone in the top 10 or another unranked guy. According to Stamann, he doesn’t have much interest in facing anyone ranked from 10 to 15.

“Everyone wants to fight ranked guys. I’ve fought a lot of ranked guys, I don’t feel a need to prove myself against a ranked guy. In an ideal situation, I don’t mess around fighting guys from 10 to 15,” Stamann said. “Maybe after Douglas, maybe one more, we will see, I want to go straight to the top 10, I don’t want to mess around fighting the next best guy coming up. I don’t want to be a gatekeeper, I want to go after someone big… I’m going to be a lot smarter this time.”

Do you think Cody Stamann will finish Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Charlotte?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cody Stamann Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith "would love" to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight, but thinks the Brazilian will struggle at 205lbs

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023
Alex Morono
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Alex Morono expecting a "fun fight" against Tim Means at UFC Charlotte, eyes Matt Brown or Ian Garry next: "Bang it out with The Dirty Bird"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Alex Morono always figured he would face Tim Means eventually. Once Morono started to fight the more well known guys like Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone, he always thought a matchup against Means would make […]

Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Garry plans to make Daniel Rodriguez regret signing the contract to fight him at UFC Charlotte: "I'm absolutely going to f*****g smoke him"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Ian Garry plans to dominate Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. Garry is set for the toughest test of his career as he will face Rodriguez on Saturday in a bout that he called for. Although […]

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

WATCH | Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler during faceoff as TUF 31 trailer drops

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got physical during a faceoff at the TUF 31 filming. McGregor and Chandler are coaches for the upcoming season – which will air later this month – and the trailer […]

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Lewis Simpson - May 10, 2023

Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White made an exciting announcement revealing some major bouts that will take place at UFC 290 on July. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date marks the […]

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
UFC

Jon Jones produces “highest-grossing commercial PPV” for the UFC in the past 12 months

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Jon Jones has produced the ‘highest-grossing commercial PPV’ for the UFC in the past 12 months. The heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is being credited for helping build UFC 285 into the biggest selling card of […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
UFC

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Henry Cejudo is reacting to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss. Last Saturday, May 6th, saw Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus to enter […]

Belal Muhammad, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288: “Who’s the rat in my camp?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288. The co-main event at UFC 288 last Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,  saw Belal […]

Ciryl Gane
Sergey Pavlovich

Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich. In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most […]