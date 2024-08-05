TikTok star accuses Alex Pereira of rape during UFC 302 fight week

Alex Pereira accused of rape during New Jersey trip for UFC 302

X user Aaron Feldman screenshotted all of Brown’s posts about Pereira, which you can view below. Also below is a recent Reddit post attributed to Brown after she received hateful responses to her story about Pereira.

TikTok user Mere_G_Brown, a 21-year-old woman, has posted these three videos totaling 19 minutes, accusing Alex Pereira of r*pe during the UFC 302 fight weekend. The UFC 302 event took place in Newark, NJ, while the UFC fighter hotel was in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/y8H0DidXkF — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) August 5, 2024

“Took me a while to find the courage to come out and say this, but I’ve been struggling so much with my mental health and I can barely get out of bed these days,” Brown posted. “Its eating me alive keeping it inside and not talking about it because I’m scared but im hoping this will help me heal and not feel so alone. I know some people wont believe me and think im “chasing clout” and stuff like that but I just wanna feel normal again and im hoping maybe me finding the courage to tell my story is the first step in that direction…

“If any other women have ever experienced this im so sorry, you’re not alone and I hope that this helps you find your voice again too.”

As of this writing, Pereira nor his representation have responded to the allegations.

Pereira was seen cageside by fans and spectators at UFC 302 on June 1. The event took place in Newark, featuring a lightweight headliner between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Pereira most recently defeated Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 in a short-notice main event. As of this writing, a date and venue aren’t set for his return to the Octagon.