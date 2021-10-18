Jorge Masvidal vows to ‘do everything in my being to end’ Leon Edwards at UFC 269

Jorge Masvidal is looking to inflict damage on Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11.

On the main card of the year-end pay-per-view, Masvidal and Edwards are set to have their highly-anticipated grudge match. Back in March of 2019, Masvidal gave Edwards the three-piece and a soda and many thought they would end up fighting. Yet, the scrap never came to fruition until now and that is because Masvidal decided now was the time,

“I know that he’s getting his biggest paycheck ever, and it’s because of me,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “And the whole time, from the start of him calling me out, I’ve always said I’m going to fight this guy — but when I say. The whole time he was saying that he wasn’t going to fight me, then I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to fight you right now.’ And guess what? Who’s fighting me right now? So as this interview goes down and the words spread and people copy and paste this — he does what I say, when I say. So we’re fighting again when I say.”

When the two share the Octagon with one another at UFC 269, both Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are hoping to make a statement and finish one another. However, “Gamebred” is not only hoping to finish Edwards but end him.

“I’m going to try to do everything in my being to end this person,” Masvidal said. “Leon’s going to do everything in himself to do what he’s always done — put his track shoes on and turn it into a track meet and run, and run for dear life. So I don’t care how much of a grudge match it is or what he says, because the guy’s a coward. He’s going to throw punches and run and get on his bike and run and run. I’ll cut the ring off eventually and I’ll land the blows that I need to land on him, slow him down, and I’m going to take him out. But don’t expect a lot out of him as far as the actual fight. He’s going to hit-and-run, I’m telling you.”

Masvidal enters the fight coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman for the belt. Edwards, meanwhile, is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak and his last loss was actually to Usman back in 2015.

