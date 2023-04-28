search
Christos Giagos Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Christos Giagos believes he saved his UFC career with “flawless victory” over Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71

By Cole Shelton - April 27, 2023
Christos Giagos

Christos Giagos saved his job in a big way on Saturday night.

Giagos entered his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Ricky Glenn on a two-fight losing skid and figured he was fighting for his job. He has been cut from the UFC before and even though he was the betting underdog, he had a ton of confidence as he thought he could catch Glenn with a big shot, but admits he was surprised it happened so soon.

“That was a flawless victory, it was a perfect fight and you don’t get too many of those in your career so I have to soak it all in and enjoy it and just try and do it again… I was a little bit surprised it did end so early, but I was confident I could knock him out,” Giagos said to BJPENN.com. “Besides Joaquim – who he knocked out early – he hasn’t fought a big hitter so I thought I would be the guy to put him away. But, I didn’t think it would be that fast like I was prepared for war and was expecting it but he went down.”

Although Giagos was surprised he got the KO win in 95 seconds, he was ecstatic with the result. Christos Giagos entered the fight having lost to Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan – both in the first round – so he thought his job was on the line. With that, his plan was to either get the win or make it the Fight of the Night to prove he is an exciting fighter and should stay on the roster.

“There was a lot of pressure for sure, even though the two guys I fought are top contenders, there is no excuse,” Giagos said. “I thought I was fighting for my job, so I thought if I do lose let’s make it the Fight of the Night, so if there is another loss it’s a good loss and I don’t get cut for it. I thought he was going to have to knock me out as I was going to be in his face and I had everything to lose this fight.”

Ultimately, it was Giagos getting his hand raised and getting a $50k bonus which he is thrilled about. The plan for Giagos now is to take his wife on a honeymoon to Greece and when he returns, he’s ready to fight anyone as long as it will be an exciting scrap.

“I don’t know where it puts me, but it’s whatever the UFC wants at the end of the day. I know I’m an exciting fighter and I’m a bonus fighter. Even if I’m going to lose, they have to do it in a spectacular way. I’m an entertaining fighter no matter win or lose. Whoever they want to put in front of me will be a challenge and I’m here to fight whoever,” Giagos concluded.

Who would you like to see Christos Giagos fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong open to co-promotion with UFC: “It’s very clear there are two big giants, one in the east and one in the west"

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023
Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand "not surprised" the ref stopped his fight against Batgerel Danaa, eyes Christian Rodriguez at UFC 289: "He didn't even protest the stoppage"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Brady Hiestand knew he had the cardio advantage over Batgerel Danaa and thought the longer the fight went, the better it was for him. Entering the fight at UFC Vegas 71, Hiestand was the underdog […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke. That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently […]

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals he's fallen in love with the sport again, targets return within the next few months: "I’ve been training now and I just feel stronger"

Lewis Simpson - April 28, 2023

Kamaru Usman is re-finding his love for the sport of mixed martial arts and wants to return within the next couple of months. Since making his professional debut in 2012, Usman is currently facing the […]

Luke Rockhold
Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold open to UFC return to face "true champion" Israel Adesanya: "I think I present a lot of problems for Izzy"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold isn’t ruling out fighting for the UFC again. Rockhold came back last August at UFC 278 after three years away and suffered a decision loss to Paulo Costa. It was his third defeat […]

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker discusses his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I do believe that I am just better”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023
Israel Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend demanding half of the champ's earnings: “Them b**ches get crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Israel Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend. Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya regained his UFC middleweight championship. He did so by knocking out rival […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo plans to go after “Alexander the Average” after disposing of “Aljizzlain Sterling” and “Ronald MethDonald”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Henry Cejudo has laid out his plans for the future following his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 next weekend. Next Saturday night in Newark, Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon. In doing […]

Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Coach Ray Longo doesn’t believe Aljamain Sterling will get the proper credit if he beats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: “There’s always gonna be something. It’s never clean”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Ray Longo doesn’t feel like Aljamain Sterling will get the credit he deserves if he’s able to defeat Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Next Saturday night in Newark, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight […]

Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will “have problems” at light heavyweight: “That dude will make him look tiny”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why he thinks Alex Pereira could end up having some problems up at light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira fell short in his rematch against Israel Adesanya. He […]