Christos Giagos believes he saved his UFC career with “flawless victory” over Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71

Christos Giagos saved his job in a big way on Saturday night.

Giagos entered his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Ricky Glenn on a two-fight losing skid and figured he was fighting for his job. He has been cut from the UFC before and even though he was the betting underdog, he had a ton of confidence as he thought he could catch Glenn with a big shot, but admits he was surprised it happened so soon.

“That was a flawless victory, it was a perfect fight and you don’t get too many of those in your career so I have to soak it all in and enjoy it and just try and do it again… I was a little bit surprised it did end so early, but I was confident I could knock him out,” Giagos said to BJPENN.com. “Besides Joaquim – who he knocked out early – he hasn’t fought a big hitter so I thought I would be the guy to put him away. But, I didn’t think it would be that fast like I was prepared for war and was expecting it but he went down.”

Although Giagos was surprised he got the KO win in 95 seconds, he was ecstatic with the result. Christos Giagos entered the fight having lost to Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan – both in the first round – so he thought his job was on the line. With that, his plan was to either get the win or make it the Fight of the Night to prove he is an exciting fighter and should stay on the roster.

“There was a lot of pressure for sure, even though the two guys I fought are top contenders, there is no excuse,” Giagos said. “I thought I was fighting for my job, so I thought if I do lose let’s make it the Fight of the Night, so if there is another loss it’s a good loss and I don’t get cut for it. I thought he was going to have to knock me out as I was going to be in his face and I had everything to lose this fight.”

Ultimately, it was Giagos getting his hand raised and getting a $50k bonus which he is thrilled about. The plan for Giagos now is to take his wife on a honeymoon to Greece and when he returns, he’s ready to fight anyone as long as it will be an exciting scrap.

“I don’t know where it puts me, but it’s whatever the UFC wants at the end of the day. I know I’m an exciting fighter and I’m a bonus fighter. Even if I’m going to lose, they have to do it in a spectacular way. I’m an entertaining fighter no matter win or lose. Whoever they want to put in front of me will be a challenge and I’m here to fight whoever,” Giagos concluded.

