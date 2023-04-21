Christos Giagos Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Christos Giagos believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 71, anticipates a “war” against Ricky Glenn: “This is do-or-die for me”

By Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023
Christos-Giagos

After a freak injury, Christos Giagos is finally ready to return.

Giagos was supposed to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last September. Yet, just before the fight, as he was cleaning his house, he sliced his pinky open which forced him out of the scrap.

“So, I had just remodeled my bathroom and the toilet was messed up. The toilet broke because it kept leaking so I tightened it too much and it cracked,” Giagos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I got a new toilet and fixed it and we had some family coming over that weekend. So we had to make sure everything was nice and clean. I had thrown the toilet in this big trash bin we had and I was on the last thing I had to do which was just clean the grill. I had the tray and had emptied the tray into the trash bin, I went to wipe it down and got too close to the toilet my hand nicked the edge of the toilet and it sliced my pinky.

“Right away I felt my pinky and was like ‘oh no.’ I ran to the bathroom and looked at my hand and saw blood squirting out, I went to urgent care as they saw blood squirting out so they wouldn’t do anything so they sent me to the hospital,” Giagos added. “They had to put a shot inside my cut and that was the worse of it. They went in thinking it was just my skin that was cut open, but I ended up cutting two of my tendons. That was all she wrote and I had to drop out of the fight.”

Once he was able to return, Giagos revealed he was offered a fight against Jim Miller on two weeks’ notice. Yet, he didn’t think that was best for him, especially being on a two-fight losing skid.

With that, Christos Giagos held out until he got a full camp and was offered Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71. Once he was offered the fight, he immediately took it as he always thought he would face Glenn and believes it could be the Fight of the Night.

“I feel like it will be a war, back-and-forth. This type of fight can be the Fight of the Night, I’m not going to shy away and I think the hungrier fighter will get the win. Can I finish him? I think I can him. Will I finish him? I don’t know. I see it going to a decision, and I’m preparing for a war,” Giagos said.

Part of the reason why Giagos is expecting a war is due to the fact he believes he is fighting for his job. With that, he says he plans to make a statement against Ricky Glenn and remind everyone he is still here.

“Absolutely, it’s always in the back of my mind. This is the first time in the UFC that I ever lost two in a row and the second time in my career. But, I’ve never lost three in a row. I’m going to go out there and fight for my job, this is do-or-die for me. I’m going out there to try and make a statement,” Giagos concluded.

Do you think Christos Giagos will beat Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Sergei Pavlovich expecting first-round finish streak to come to end against Curtis Blaydes: "He knows the stakes"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023
Frank Mir
Frank Mir

Frank Mir set for retirement fight at UFL 3 in August on the same card his daughter Bella competes

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Frank Mir has gotten his wish. Mir has been vocal about wanting his retirement fight to take place on the same card that his daughter Bella fights on. Well, United Fight League (UFL) announced on […]

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he passed up rematch with Islam Makhachev to stay active: "I've got to do what I've got to do"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is all about activity. ‘The Great’ has been out of the cage since his move to lightweight in February. Volkanovski jumped to 155 pounds to face the newly crowned champion, […]

Anderson Silva
UFC

Anderson Silva calls to face former opponent in Japan for final MMA fight: "We will see"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has an idea in mind for his final fight. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his clash with Jake Paul last October. The two headlined a Showtime […]

UFC

Demetrious Johnson says Jon Jones could have been another champ-champ if he really wanted: “I didn’t think he needed to put on that weight”

Susan Cox - April 20, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is saying Jon Jones could have been another champ-champ if he had really wanted. Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt in 2020 to transition to the heavyweight division. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) […]

Paddy Pimblett provides injury update, reveals he will be lucky to fight this year: “It was a lot worse than we thought”

Susan Cox - April 20, 2023
Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval responds to challenge from Muhammad Mokaev: “Maybe once you stop struggling with unranked opponents”

Susan Cox - April 20, 2023

Brandon Royval has responded to the challenge from Muhammad Mokaev. The 22 year old rising UFC flyweight contender Mokaev sent out a challenge to Brandon Royval. Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Mokaev just yesterday issued the following […]

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Coach admits Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘concerned’ for Islam Makhachev in fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023

Javier Mendez has admitted that Khabib Nurmagomedov was concerned for Islam Makhachev heading into his fight against Alexander Volkanovski. While he may have walked away from mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still a fan. […]

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval reveals personal frustration behind his UFC prelim slot: “I have a brother who is incarcerated, and they have ESPN”

Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023

UFC fighter Brandon Royval has revealed his frustration at being put on the prelims for his fight against Matheus Nicolau last weekend. In a win that earned him Performance of the Night honors, Brandon Royval […]

Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon dismisses the idea of rematching Paddy Pimblett if he defeats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71: “That’s fighting backwards”

Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023

Jared Gordon has played down the idea of him having a rematch with Paddy Pimblett following his upcoming fight this weekend. Last December, Paddy Pimblett fought Jared Gordon in a bout that was intended to […]