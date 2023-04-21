Christos Giagos believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 71, anticipates a “war” against Ricky Glenn: “This is do-or-die for me”

After a freak injury, Christos Giagos is finally ready to return.

Giagos was supposed to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last September. Yet, just before the fight, as he was cleaning his house, he sliced his pinky open which forced him out of the scrap.

“So, I had just remodeled my bathroom and the toilet was messed up. The toilet broke because it kept leaking so I tightened it too much and it cracked,” Giagos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I got a new toilet and fixed it and we had some family coming over that weekend. So we had to make sure everything was nice and clean. I had thrown the toilet in this big trash bin we had and I was on the last thing I had to do which was just clean the grill. I had the tray and had emptied the tray into the trash bin, I went to wipe it down and got too close to the toilet my hand nicked the edge of the toilet and it sliced my pinky.

“Right away I felt my pinky and was like ‘oh no.’ I ran to the bathroom and looked at my hand and saw blood squirting out, I went to urgent care as they saw blood squirting out so they wouldn’t do anything so they sent me to the hospital,” Giagos added. “They had to put a shot inside my cut and that was the worse of it. They went in thinking it was just my skin that was cut open, but I ended up cutting two of my tendons. That was all she wrote and I had to drop out of the fight.”

Once he was able to return, Giagos revealed he was offered a fight against Jim Miller on two weeks’ notice. Yet, he didn’t think that was best for him, especially being on a two-fight losing skid.

With that, Christos Giagos held out until he got a full camp and was offered Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71. Once he was offered the fight, he immediately took it as he always thought he would face Glenn and believes it could be the Fight of the Night.

“I feel like it will be a war, back-and-forth. This type of fight can be the Fight of the Night, I’m not going to shy away and I think the hungrier fighter will get the win. Can I finish him? I think I can him. Will I finish him? I don’t know. I see it going to a decision, and I’m preparing for a war,” Giagos said.

Part of the reason why Giagos is expecting a war is due to the fact he believes he is fighting for his job. With that, he says he plans to make a statement against Ricky Glenn and remind everyone he is still here.

“Absolutely, it’s always in the back of my mind. This is the first time in the UFC that I ever lost two in a row and the second time in my career. But, I’ve never lost three in a row. I’m going to go out there and fight for my job, this is do-or-die for me. I’m going out there to try and make a statement,” Giagos concluded.

Do you think Christos Giagos will beat Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71?