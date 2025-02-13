UFC champion Ilia Topuria teases fight news amid rumors of bout against Islam Makhachev: “Maybe the next week”

By Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to announce his return next week.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his title defense against Max Holloway in October. Just a few months after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win UFC gold, Ilia Topuria met the red-hot ‘Blessed’. Holloway entered the bout after his knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April, hoping to win the featherweight title for the second time.

Instead, Ilia Topuria scored a third-round knockout win in the main event of UFC 308. Following the victory, the featherweight champion showed interest in a move up in weight to face Islam Makhachev in a bid for champ-champ status. However, Dana White initially shot down the idea that Topuria could move up with just one title defense.

However, rumors are still swirling about a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout. Earlier this week, the UFC lightweight champion revealed that he was already in discussions for his return to the cage. Makhachev famously submitted short-notice replacement Renato Moicano last month in the main event of UFC 311.

RELATED: UFC COMMENTATOR JOE ROGAN OFFERS HIS PICK FOR THE GREATEST HEAVYWEIGHT OF ALL TIME: “HE WAS A MONSTER!”

Ilia Topuria

(via Zuffa LLC)

Ilia Topuria teases fight news amid rumors of bout against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

However, it seems Ilia Topuria also has some fight news on the horizon. Speaking in a recent interview with The Full Send Podcast, ‘El Matador’ revealed that his next bout could be signed as soon as next week. While he didn’t say he would fight Islam Makhachev next, he did call for the bout again in the interview.

“I don’t like to be a bully and fight with people that I know 100% that I’m gonna whoop his ass.” Ilia Topuria stated. “I like to fight with people that the fans think that it’s gonna be very competitive… With Islam, I’m gonna have that. Doing the rematch with people that I already fought, I don’t think that I’m gonna have the same kind of expectations for the fans.” (h/t Championship Rounds)

He continued,  “I don’t want to say anything because [the UFC] asked me to not say anything. But hopefully we’re gonna have some announcements really soon. Maybe the next week.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Rampage Jackson, Anthony Smith

Rampage Jackson slams Anthony Smith over recent comments about his podcast: "You're a motherf*cking b*tch!"

Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025
Rich Franklin
UFC

UFC legend Rich Franklin shows interest in potential comeback: "Under the right circumstance..."

Josh Evanoff - February 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin could fight again for the right price.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk calls for Alex Pereira to be his retirement fight: "Why not?"

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two fights left in his career, and he wants his retirement bout to be against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Surging UFC middleweight questions how much longer Dricus du Plessis' title run will last

Fernando Quiles - February 13, 2025

How long will Dricus du Plessis remain the UFC middleweight champion?

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett welcomes 'midget' Ilia Topuria to lightweight division: 'I'm here waiting'

Fernando Quiles - February 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett won’t shy away from a 155-pound scrap with Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on possible Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington could be set for career change in different sport

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington could be set for a shift into a different sport following his eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland provides update on relationship with Eric Nicksick

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

Sean Strickland has provided an update on his relationship with head coach Eric Nicksick following the latter’s recent criticism.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway provides update on his comeback fight

Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC legend Max Holloway has provided an update on his comeback fight as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.

Youssef Zalal
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Youssef Zalal eager to "solve the puzzle" of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 102: "Shake up the division"

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Youssef Zalal is excited to prove he’s a true title contender at UFC Vegas 102.