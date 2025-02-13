UFC champion Ilia Topuria teases fight news amid rumors of bout against Islam Makhachev: “Maybe the next week”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to announce his return next week.

‘El Matador’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his title defense against Max Holloway in October. Just a few months after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win UFC gold, Ilia Topuria met the red-hot ‘Blessed’. Holloway entered the bout after his knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April, hoping to win the featherweight title for the second time.

Instead, Ilia Topuria scored a third-round knockout win in the main event of UFC 308. Following the victory, the featherweight champion showed interest in a move up in weight to face Islam Makhachev in a bid for champ-champ status. However, Dana White initially shot down the idea that Topuria could move up with just one title defense.

However, rumors are still swirling about a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout. Earlier this week, the UFC lightweight champion revealed that he was already in discussions for his return to the cage. Makhachev famously submitted short-notice replacement Renato Moicano last month in the main event of UFC 311.

Ilia Topuria teases fight news amid rumors of bout against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

However, it seems Ilia Topuria also has some fight news on the horizon. Speaking in a recent interview with The Full Send Podcast, ‘El Matador’ revealed that his next bout could be signed as soon as next week. While he didn’t say he would fight Islam Makhachev next, he did call for the bout again in the interview.

“I don’t like to be a bully and fight with people that I know 100% that I’m gonna whoop his ass.” Ilia Topuria stated. “I like to fight with people that the fans think that it’s gonna be very competitive… With Islam, I’m gonna have that. Doing the rematch with people that I already fought, I don’t think that I’m gonna have the same kind of expectations for the fans.” (h/t Championship Rounds)

He continued, “I don’t want to say anything because [the UFC] asked me to not say anything. But hopefully we’re gonna have some announcements really soon. Maybe the next week.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria?