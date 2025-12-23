Luke Rockhold questions Paddy Pimblett’s push to UFC interim title shot

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has questioned Paddy Pimblett’s recent push to a UFC interim lightweight title shot.

At UFC 324 next month, Paddy Pimblett will go head to head with Justin Gaethje in the main event, with the UFC interim lightweight championship on the line. The winner is expected to face Ilia Topuria, the undisputed champion, later this year, once he has dealt with his ongoing personal issues.

Pimblett has been on a rocket ship to the top ever since he first joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and now, he is one win away from having gold around his waist. Of course, not everyone is a big fan of ‘The Baddy’, but it’s hard to deny that he has been getting better and better every time he’s been in the cage.

Ahead of Pimblett’s showdown with Gaethje, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold had his say on the UFC wanting Paddy to be a big star.

Rockhold’s view on Pimblett’s big title push

“I think they’re trying to do anything they can to put little Paddy into a title situation,” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “I’m annoyed with fighters that think the interim title means anything. You see guys like Justin Gaethje and he knows it.

“He knows that none of that s— really means much to him because he wants to be the real champion. Then Paddy is talking about he’s going to be champion and this and that, it’s already there. It’s like, ‘that belt means something? Come on.’

“They’re doing anything they can to get Paddy the best matchups to be a champion and bring that love back to the UK. So I don’t know, it’s not my favorite.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow