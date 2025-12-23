Luke Rockhold questions Paddy Pimblett’s push to UFC interim title shot

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has questioned Paddy Pimblett’s recent push to a UFC interim lightweight title shot.

At UFC 324 next month, Paddy Pimblett will go head to head with Justin Gaethje in the main event, with the UFC interim lightweight championship on the line. The winner is expected to face Ilia Topuria, the undisputed champion, later this year, once he has dealt with his ongoing personal issues.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett pumps the brakes on ending Ilia Topuria feud after recent support: ‘I still hate him!’

Pimblett has been on a rocket ship to the top ever since he first joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and now, he is one win away from having gold around his waist. Of course, not everyone is a big fan of ‘The Baddy’, but it’s hard to deny that he has been getting better and better every time he’s been in the cage.

Ahead of Pimblett’s showdown with Gaethje, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold had his say on the UFC wanting Paddy to be a big star.

Rockhold’s view on Pimblett’s big title push

“I think they’re trying to do anything they can to put little Paddy into a title situation,” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “I’m annoyed with fighters that think the interim title means anything. You see guys like Justin Gaethje and he knows it.

“He knows that none of that s— really means much to him because he wants to be the real champion. Then Paddy is talking about he’s going to be champion and this and that, it’s already there. It’s like, ‘that belt means something? Come on.’

“They’re doing anything they can to get Paddy the best matchups to be a champion and bring that love back to the UK. So I don’t know, it’s not my favorite.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Luke Rockhold Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

David Dvorak

David Dvorak expecting a 'chess match' against Zhalgas Zhumagulov for flyweight title at OKTAGON 81

Cole Shelton - December 23, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Sean O'Malley praises 'inspiring' Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Sean O’Malley called Jake Paul “inspiring” in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

Aljamain Sterling posing
UFC

Aljamain Sterling calls out big featherweight contenders for fights in 2026

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants some big fights in the featherweight division next year.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's manager 'confused' by Ilia Topuria's conduct amidst indefinite UFC hiatus

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s recent interviews drew the attention of former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s team amidst his absence.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan slams Ilia Topuria after absent UFC lightweight champ's X-rated rant

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and top contender Arman Tsarukyan continue to go at it from afar.

Robert Whittaker hits mitts at UFC practice

Robert Whittaker not opposed to boxing once UFC run is over

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria discusses his submission threat ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria has discussed his submission prowess and how he could use it in a possible showdown against Islam Makhachev.

Tony Ferguson Misfits Boxing
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals severe injury he endured during UFC losing streak

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Tony Ferguson has revealed a big injury problem he was dealing with in the midst of his losing streak in the UFC.

Maycee Barber gets her hands wrapped backstage ahead of her scheduled fight vs. Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber calls for rematch against Alexa Grasso in February

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for a rematch against Alexa Grasso in February next year.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout
Jorge Masvidal

Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal roasts Ian Machado Garry for comments on Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Jorge Masvidal is coming to the defense of Kamaru Usman amid recent comments from Ian Machado Garry.