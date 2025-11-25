Chris Weidman reveals serious injury that canceled trilogy with Anderson Silva in boxing ring

By Curtis Calhoun - November 25, 2025
Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva touch gloves ahead of their fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered another catastrophic injury ahead of his planned boxing debut.

Former UFC rivals Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva were supposed to clash in a boxing match on December 19th on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua undercard. But weeks before the event, it was reported that Weidman was forced out of the fight due to injury, and was quickly replaced by former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Weidman retired from UFC following a loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 last December. He was briefly signed to the Global Fight League before the promotion indefinitely canceled all events earlier this year.

As Weidman ponders what’s next for his combat sports comeback, he revealed a serious injury he suffered in his recent boxing camp that forced him out of the Silva fight.

Chris Weidman releases statement on injury that canceled Anderson Silva trilogy

In a recent post to Instagram, Weidman broke his social media silence after the Silva trilogy was canceled.

“I didn’t think I could get hurt boxing.” Weidman said.

“It’s so much easier on the body compared to MMA. Tore my bicep tendon throwing a left hook. There goes that tendon. I tried to push through. I tried to give it some rest. It was 95 percent torn and because there was a bit of tendon left, it was just too painful. I couldn’t get through it. I would have been better off if the thing was completely torn after the inflammation went down from that. It would have been a little bit weaker but I think I would have been able to fight and then get the surgery afterwards.

“But unfortunately, every time I would give it rest and try to give it a shot to train again, I would feel good shadow boxing and stuff and then as soon as I would speed up my punches, it was really bad pain and then I couldn’t even hold my arm up for defense anymore.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Weidman went on to clarify that he still hopes to secure a boxing match in 2026, potentially against Silva. He defeated Silva twice during their UFC careers, including in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history at UFC 162.

