Chatri Sityodtong names Qatar as host for ONE 165

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently took to Facebook to announce some massive news.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will make history when it holds its first-ever event in Qatar — ONE 165.

It’s worth noting that ONE’s maiden venture to that area of the globe took place in August 2014 with a star-studded card in the vibrant city of Dubai.

Now, several years later, Qatar stands as the latest destination on ONE’s world tour.

This time, ONE 165 takes place in Doha sometime in either November or December.

To add to the excitement, Sityodtong told South China Morning Post that the event is poised to feature five ONE World Title bouts across four disciplines — mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

The choice of Qatar as the host for ONE 165 is no coincidence. In June, ONE made headlines by forging a groundbreaking partnership with Media City Qatar.

Moreover, the organization has entered into a multi-year broadcast partnership with beIN Sports.

Meanwhile, several episodes of the upcoming season two of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” were filmed in Doha earlier this year.

In addition, the Qatar Investment Authority led the last round of funding into the organization two years ago.