Chatri Sityodtong names Qatar as host for ONE 165

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently took to Facebook to announce some massive news.

Chatri Sityodtong

The world’s largest martial arts organization will make history when it holds its first-ever event in Qatar — ONE 165.

It’s worth noting that ONE’s maiden venture to that area of the globe took place in August 2014 with a star-studded card in the vibrant city of Dubai.

Now, several years later, Qatar stands as the latest destination on ONE’s world tour.

This time, ONE 165 takes place in Doha sometime in either November or December.

To add to the excitement, Sityodtong told South China Morning Post that the event is poised to feature five ONE World Title bouts across four disciplines — mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

The choice of Qatar as the host for ONE 165 is no coincidence. In June, ONE made headlines by forging a groundbreaking partnership with Media City Qatar.

Moreover, the organization has entered into a multi-year broadcast partnership with beIN Sports.

Meanwhile, several episodes of the upcoming season two of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” were filmed in Doha earlier this year.

In addition, the Qatar Investment Authority led the last round of funding into the organization two years ago.

Chatri Sityodtong has yet to reveal any bouts for ONE 165

Despite the abundance of rumors circulating online about the potential matchups at ONE 165, Chatri Sityodtong didn’t go any further on who could potentially be fighting at the upcoming Qatar event.

However, with five ONE World Titles on the line, this could be one of the organization’s most significant events ever.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong MMA News ONE Championship

Related

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

What's next for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC?

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023
Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane explains why he's not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

Ciryl Gane isn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out.

Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at 'unfair' 10-8 scorecard leading to Alexa Grasso draw: "Live with that mistake forever"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko has taken aim at the judges after her draw with Alexa Grasso.

Alex Pereira
UFC

WATCH | Alex Pereira nearly sends son to shadow realm in hilarious prank gone wrong

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira nearly got an unexpected knockout over the weekend.

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko calls for Alexa Grasso trilogy fight to be held in Kyrgyzstan: "It has to be equal"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has an idea for a hypothetical trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso.

Ovince Saint Preux

Ovince Saint Preux accepts suspension for second USADA violation

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023
Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

New UFC and WWE merger results in massive layoffs

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

The new UFC and WWE merger is resulting in massive layoffs.

Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Erin Blanchfield willing to fight Manon Fiorot next following controversial Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch at Noche UFC: “I thought Valentina won”

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

Erin Blanchfield says she’s willing to fight Manon Fiorot next following the controversial Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso rematch at Noche UFC.

UFC

Former NBA player James Johnson claims he would only need “a year of training” to beat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

Former NBA player, James Johnson, claims he would only need ‘a year of training’ to beat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals what improvements they expect from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has revealed what improvements they expect to see from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.