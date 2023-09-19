What’s next for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC?

In the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday, the women’s flyweight title was up for grabs as Alexa Grasso was rematching Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso entered the fight coming off the fourth-round submission win over Shevchenko back in March to become the new champ. To earn the title shot, Grasso was on a four-fight win streak, which was the beginning of her move to 125lbs, as she had notable wins over Viviane Araujo and Maycee Barber. Shevchenko, meanwhile, suffered her first loss since 2017 as she had defended her title seven times.

Ultimately, the rematch was a very competitive back-and-forth fight that ended in a split draw. Grasso dropped Shevchenko in the second round, while in the fifth, nearly got a submission win.

One judge even scored the fifth round a 10-8 for Grasso, which is why it was a draw, as had it been 10-9, Shevchenko would’ve gotten the win.

Now, following Noche UFC, here is what I think should be next for both Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.