What’s next for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC?

By Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday, the women’s flyweight title was up for grabs as Alexa Grasso was rematching Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

Grasso entered the fight coming off the fourth-round submission win over Shevchenko back in March to become the new champ. To earn the title shot, Grasso was on a four-fight win streak, which was the beginning of her move to 125lbs, as she had notable wins over Viviane Araujo and Maycee Barber. Shevchenko, meanwhile, suffered her first loss since 2017 as she had defended her title seven times.

Ultimately, the rematch was a very competitive back-and-forth fight that ended in a split draw. Grasso dropped Shevchenko in the second round, while in the fifth, nearly got a submission win.

One judge even scored the fifth round a 10-8 for Grasso, which is why it was a draw, as had it been 10-9, Shevchenko would’ve gotten the win.

Now, following Noche UFC, here is what I think should be next for both Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso showed off her striking and even dropped Valentina Shevchenko, which was the first time ‘Bullet’ was dropped in her career. The Mexican did have times when she struggled to get up, but she held her own and proved the first fight was no fluke.

With the fight being a draw, running it back for the third time makes a lot of sense as both fights have been entertaining. But, if the UFC opts to go in a different direction, Alexa Grasso should defend her belt against Erin Blacnhfield next time out.

Valentina Shevchenko

The trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko should be next as ‘Bullet’ deserved an immediate rematch and she never lost that, so running it back again makes the most sense.

However, if the UFC decides to not run the fight back after Noche UFC, Shevchenko’s next fight should be against Manon Fiorot and the winner faces the winner of Grasso-Blanchfield.

