Charles Oliveira not retiring, “motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

By Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

Charles Oliveira

During an exclusive interview with Sherdog, Diego Lima touched on Oliveira’s next fight set to transpire in his home country and when touching on what the fighting future of his charge looks like, Lima said [via Sherdog],

“Charles already has his next three fights pre-negotiated. Charles is still 35 years old and motivated for another run at the belt.”

Some out there also felt that Oliveira was making too quick of a turn around here with this Rio de Janeiro clash with Rafael Fiziev after suffering an impactful knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Heading into this October 15th clash with Rafael Fiziev but also reflecting back on the KO loss during International Fight Week, Lima stated, [via Sherdog],

“Charles managed to take Topuria to the cage and then to the ground. In the first exchange, he landed a strong elbow. He could have gotten the knockout right there, but Topuria absorbed it. Immediately afterward, Topuria landed a great blow, which decided the fight. So I don’t think it’s fair to criticize Charles. Instead, I think we must give the merit to Topuria.”

Charles Oliveira is still dangerous, per UFC Rio opponent

Charles Oliveira is a former UFC lightweight champion and has a massive pedigree in the sport which Rafael Fiziev is acutely aware of. Discussing his overview of Oliveira heading into this Fall contest, during an interview with Home of Fight, Fiziev quipped [via MMA Junkie],

“I think it’s OK, he has big experience. Medicine in the world right now on a high level also. He put some drops, some IV, for sure he heal up, and he’s getting ready. …[It’s] still a dangerous fight. He’s still dangerous. This knockout does not change anything for my fight with him.”

“I’m not a boxer. I’m a kickboxer. My punches are also hard, but if I touch him good, for sure I can knock him out, also. Many people say after a knockout, you’re not the same, the chin is not the same. Everybody says that, but I don’t know if it’s true or not. Many people who start to lose by knockout, they just get old. I don’t know if it’s true or not. We’ll check it.”

Charles Oliveira

