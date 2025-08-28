Charles Oliveira not retiring, “motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

During an exclusive interview with Sherdog, Diego Lima touched on Oliveira’s next fight set to transpire in his home country and when touching on what the fighting future of his charge looks like, Lima said [via Sherdog],

“Charles already has his next three fights pre-negotiated. Charles is still 35 years old and motivated for another run at the belt.”

Some out there also felt that Oliveira was making too quick of a turn around here with this Rio de Janeiro clash with Rafael Fiziev after suffering an impactful knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Heading into this October 15th clash with Rafael Fiziev but also reflecting back on the KO loss during International Fight Week, Lima stated, [via Sherdog],