Ilia Topuria’s next fight should be against Paddy Pimblett, says ex-UFC champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

If one former UFC titleholder had his way, then Ilia Topuria’s first lightweight title defense would be against Paddy Pimblett.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Topuria and Pimblett had a staredown inside the Octagon at the conclusion of UFC 317 back in June. Topuria had just knocked out Charles Oliveira to secure the UFC Lightweight Championship. Dana White was none too pleased with “The Baddy” being allowed inside the cage once Topuria’s fight was over.

Still, one can’t deny that the matchup has the potential to be a lucrative fight. During an episode of the “Anik & Florian Podcast,” Dominick Cruz said the time to strike is now (h/t MMAJunkie).

“This thing’s about paychecks at a time. We’re prize fighters,” Cruz said. “We’re not anything else. We want to say we’re all these other things. We are prize fighters. You put a prize out there, we take the prize, you win it, or you lose it. Who’s the biggest prize? We all know the answer to this between those three.

“So, if you’re smart, you take that fight like that guy’s the bag. Now, not to say the other guys aren’t good, but the problem is Paddy, it’s just that he promotes, he talks, he’s got a very big package. It just makes sense to make the most money with that fight. But now with this new deal coming forward, too, does that change the layout of if you care who you fight. Now are you just looking for the better, easier matchup?”

There are certainly other worthy contenders such as Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje. Max Holloway is on that list as well, but he will be out of action for a while after suffering an injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Topuria scored a knockout win over “Blessed” in a featherweight title fight back in 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Bryan Battle

Bryan Battle breaks his silence on being released by the UFC

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa should be the next fight, says MMA analyst

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa is a smart fight to make in the middleweight division.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
UFC

First Woman to Fight in UFC eyes Hall of Fame after PFL title win

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

A pioneer of the sport who took on Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history thinks a Hall of Fame induction is due after capturing even more championship gold recently.

Tracy Cortez, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Tracy Cortez secures big rematch for UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

Tracy Cortez has a big sequel clash in her future and will reportedly returning to the octagon at UFC 322 to take part in that. Over six years since their initial meeting under the Invicta FC banner, Cortez will be running things back with Erin Blanchfield but this time in the UFC’s octagon on a targeted November 15th card. This news was first reported on by MMA Junkie.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why Raja Jackson shouldn't go to jail over wrestling incident

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2025

Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Raja Jackson should go to jail over his alleged assault during a wrestling event.

Joe Rogan UFC commentary

PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan's unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev grounds Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
Sean O'Malley

Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that anyone can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev at this time.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has named the biggest welterweight threats facing Islam Makhachev in his new division.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.