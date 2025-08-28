Hu Yong gets ranking test against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE Fight Night 36

Hu Yong faces his toughest assignment since joining ONE Championship’s main roster. The undefeated Chinese striker battles seasoned Uzbek contender Sanzhar Zakirov in a clash that could reshape flyweight title contention.

The two face off in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The #3-ranked contender Zakirov enters with a pristine 15-0 professional record against the #5-ranked Hu.

Zakirov earned his ranking through systematic destruction of elite competition. The 22-year-old compiled six consecutive victories across flyweight and strawweight divisions while showcasing technical evolution and finishing instincts.

His decision victory over Tatsumitsu Wada demonstrated improved tactical awareness against a divisional veteran. Moreover, Zakirov followed that performance with a knockout of Eko Roni Saputra that announced his arrival among elite contenders.

The Uzbek phenom’s most significant victory came against Bokang Masunyane at ONE Fight Night 30 in April. There, that triumph over the South African powerhouse proved his readiness for top-five competition.

Hu, however, represents a completely different challenge than Zakirov’s previous opponents. The 29-year-old Beijing native owns an impressive 8-2 promotional record built on devastating finishing ability and explosive knockout power.

The Chinese striker showcased his elite credentials by dismantling former champion Geje Eustaquio in methodical fashion. Hu followed that statement victory with a spectacular 63-second knockout of Saputra via perfectly timed left hook.

His recent performances established him as one of the division’s most feared strikers. Hu seeks a statement victory that could earn a rematch with ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu after their closely contested previous encounter.