Rafael Fiziev rules out possible move to featherweight division
UFC star Rafael Fiziev has ruled out the possibility of a move from lightweight down to the featherweight division.
As we know, Rafael Fiziev is one of the most intriguing lightweight fighters on the roster. However, while he’s had some great moments over the years, he’s also had some setbacks. That includes a nasty injury alongside two losses to Justin Gaethje, all of which set him back on his path to a title shot.
He’s previously considered a move down to featherweight, but after a recent win over Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku, Fiziev has his eyes back on the prize at 155 pounds.
In a recent interview, he made it crystal clear that he’s still hungry to prove himself at lightweight.
Fiziev rules out featherweight switch
“Now I gained my weight more, my muscles’ come back. With a good camp, I have big muscles. I cannot go to 145, so 155 for me, it’s a good one.”
Fiziev went on to discuss his call-out of Dan Hooker and whether that fight could actually happen.
“I don’t think he’s agreed for this fight now ,” noted Fiziev, indicating the fight may not materialize any time soon. There are other names, however. “Now [Beneil] Dariush has come back to the win [column],” he pointed out. At the same time, Fiziev isn’t eager to call out any names, because they rarely agree to fight him.
“In my career, I count only one guy who says yes. Two guys, maybe. First one is [Rafael] dos Anjos, and second one is [Justin] Gaethje. I called them both and they said ‘yes, let’s do this fight.’ But other guys, it’s always like, I called somebody, but UFC gives me some different guy. I called Dan Hooker, I’m ready to fight him if he’s ready. Dariush. I don’t know who doesn’t have a fight now. Gamrot. Who’s ready to fight? If UFC gives me somebody, I’m happy to fight with them. But I can’t say now, some names, like ‘aww I want to fight this guy.’”
Quotes via Cageside Press