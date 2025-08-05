Rafael Fiziev rules out possible move to featherweight division

UFC star Rafael Fiziev has ruled out the possibility of a move from lightweight down to the featherweight division.

As we know, Rafael Fiziev is one of the most intriguing lightweight fighters on the roster. However, while he’s had some great moments over the years, he’s also had some setbacks. That includes a nasty injury alongside two losses to Justin Gaethje, all of which set him back on his path to a title shot.

RELATED: Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

He’s previously considered a move down to featherweight, but after a recent win over Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku, Fiziev has his eyes back on the prize at 155 pounds.

In a recent interview, he made it crystal clear that he’s still hungry to prove himself at lightweight.