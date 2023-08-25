Korean Zombie expecting UFC Singapore fight against Max Holloway to be a “slugfest”

The Korean Zombie expects his UFC Singapore fight against Max Holloway to be a slugfest.

Zombie is set to fight for the first time since April 2022 when he headlines UFC Singapore against Holloway. Heading into the fight, he’s a sizeable betting underdog and many are writing him off ahead of the matchup. However, ‘TKZ’ has confidence he can pull off the upset as he knows it will be a back-and-forth slugfest.

“I respect Max. He’s a living legend. He’s a legend in this division. I’ve fought three legends here in this division, I fought Jose Aldo, I fought Volkanovski. I respect Max, but just because I respect him does not mean I’m going to go easy on him. I expect to win this fight. I’m going to go hard on him,” Korean Zombie said at UFC Singapore media day.

As Korean Zombie says, he and Max Holloway have a ton of respect for each other as both wanted to fight one another before their careers were over. But even though he respected him, Zombie says he still wants to go out there and hurt Holloway and hopefully be the first to knock him out.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to Ilia Toupria after Aljamain Sterling loses.

If Korean Zombie does pull off the upset and beat Max Holloway, it would be a massive win. However, there has been a lot of talk that this will be his retirement fight, but he declined to say if that will be the case.

“I’m not really sure what’s going to happen. It’s very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one’s career has ended. I’ll have to see how well I fight in the Octagon. I’ll have to assess myself on this fight, and then decide what’s going on next,” Korean Zombie said.

Heading into his UFC Singapore main event, Korean Zombie is 17-7 as a pro but is just 1-2 in his last three fights. In his career, he holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Dustin Poirier, and Mark Hominick among others.