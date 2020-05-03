Paulo Costa has questions for Chael Sonnen following recent praise of Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa has some questions for Chael Sonnen following the former UFC middleweight title challengers recent praise of current division champion Israel Adesanya.

Sonnen has boasted about Adesanya in recent weeks, even going as far as to suggest that ‘Stylebender’ would “whip” current UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones in a potential fight.

Earlier today the UFC’s top middleweight contender, Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA), sent the following video messages to Chael Sonnen questioning his relationship with the UFC’s reigning 185-pound champion.

“Hello guys. Just a little break from my workout to do some questions. Yes, I would like to know from one guy, who name himself the ‘Bad Guy’, yes. I am talking about Chael Sonnen. Hey Chael, what’s up man? I hope you’re doing well. So I have a question for you Chael. What happened between you and ‘Skinny Guy’ (Israel Adesanya) at the stadium? You know because to me, it looked like a honeymoon. A honeymoon between you and him. Or you know..”

Paulo Costa would release a second video moments later where he once again addressed Chael Sonnen directly.

“Chael, what happened. What happened between you and ‘Skinny Guy’ at the stadium? I mean because you know to me it looked like a honeymoon. A honeymoon between you and him. Or you know, I don’t know what happened, but I would like to know. Because you just talked good thing about him even when he lost to Yoel Romero in his last fight. Yes, I am talking about the worst fight ever. So I would like to know if you got paid to talk good about him. I really don’t believe that. Or, are you on honeymoon with him?”

Paulo Costa is expected to be the next man to challenge Israel Adesanya for the promotions undisputed middleweight world title. Where and when that title fight will take place remains to be seen.

As of this time neither Chael Sonnen or ‘Stylebender’ have responded Costa’s videos.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com May 2, 2020