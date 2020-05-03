Dominick Reyes takes a shot at Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

Dominick Reyes took a shot at his rival UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, as the two exchanged barbs on social media once again.

Reyes and Jones met in the main event of UFC 247 back in February. In one of the most contentious decisions of the year, Jones got his hand raised via unanimous decision to keep his belt even though many fans and media believed that Reyes did enough to win the fight. Not surprisingly, the two have been taking shots at each other over social media for the last few months since the fight went down.

On Saturday, Jones and Reyes once again traded some pleasantries on social media. Check out the back-and-forth between the two rivals on Twitter.

Yeah usually the winner gets all the cool shit https://t.co/M5gf91z7Sa — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2020

Jones: You’re walking into a lion’s den in search of a goat and you wonder why no one‘s ever come out successful.

Reyes: I was expecting more…

Jones: Yeah usually the winner gets all the cool sh*t

While the fight may have taken place three months ago, it’s clear that these two still don’t like each other. Reyes has been critical of Jones both for his performance inside the cage that night and also for his issues outside the cage as he had some choice words about the champ following his arrest back in March on DWI and gun charges.

Reyes recently said that the UFC was looking to book a rematch between the two for later this year, potentially sometime in the fall, but that talks fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic that has taken a toll on the promotion’s schedule. With fights now taking place in Florida, it’s possible the UFC could look to revisit the rematch once again, though Jan Blachowicz may get the title shot instead.

Do you think we will see Dominick Reyes rematch Jon Jones this year?