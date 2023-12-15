UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results
UFC 296 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
The official weigh-ins took place today at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Headlining the event is the much anticipated welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and challenger Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).
Edwards, 32, has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015. Since then, he has had 11 victories and one no-contest. ‘Rocky’ is looking to make it an even dozen come Saturday night.
Covington, 35, has not fought since March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 272. ‘Chaos’ is looking to dethrone Edwards at UFC 296.
The co-main event of UFC 296 will see current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) going up against challenger Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA).
Pantoja, 33, has won 4 in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, last defeating Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) this past July at UFC 290.
Royval, 31, is sporting 3 consecutive victories coming into UFC 296, most recently defeating Matheus Nicolau (19-3 MMA) by KO this past April.
The welterweight bout between the undefeated Ian Garry (13-0 MMA) and Vicente Luque (22-9 MMA) was scrapped after Garry fell ill during fight week.
The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:
UFC 296 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5)
- Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171)
- Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5)
- Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)
UFC 296 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)
- Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)
- Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)
- Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)
UFC 296 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Cody Durden (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)
- Lucas Almeida (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)
- Martin Buday (264.5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (259.5)
Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who are you predicting for the wins?
