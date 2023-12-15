UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results

UFC 296 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins took place today at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Headlining the event is the much anticipated welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and challenger Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Edwards, 32, has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015. Since then, he has had 11 victories and one no-contest. ‘Rocky’ is looking to make it an even dozen come Saturday night.

Covington, 35, has not fought since March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 272. ‘Chaos’ is looking to dethrone Edwards at UFC 296.

The co-main event of UFC 296 will see current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) going up against challenger Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA).

Pantoja, 33, has won 4 in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, last defeating Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) this past July at UFC 290.

Royval, 31, is sporting 3 consecutive victories coming into UFC 296, most recently defeating Matheus Nicolau (19-3 MMA) by KO this past April.

The welterweight bout between the undefeated Ian Garry (13-0 MMA) and Vicente Luque (22-9 MMA) was scrapped after Garry fell ill during fight week.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 296 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171)

Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

UFC 296 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

UFC 296 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

Lucas Almeida (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)

Martin Buday (264.5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (259.5)

