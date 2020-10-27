Video | Dana White hails car commercial starring Bryce Mitchell as “greatest ever”

Bryce Mitchell may have just starred in one of the most glorious commercials ever. Dana White certainly thinks so.

This is the greatest commercial EVER made. Congrats @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/Im9iXzVJTd — danawhite (@danawhite) October 10, 2020

In this undeniable masterpiece, the 15th-ranked UFC featherweight is seen helping to plug a local car dealership in his native Arkansas.

“Helping” is a relative term.

“They paid me to be here,” Mitchell says in the commercial. “These ain’t my cars, and I don’t really care about them.”

The video then bursts into a beautiful, 80’s style montage complete with front kick through a car window.

Seemingly, it’s not just White who loved the video. The amusing, so-bad-it’s-actually-incredible mise-en-scene, coupled with Mitchell’s stone cold delivery appears to have struck a cord with the masses. Currently the video has more than 290K views.

In terms of UFC fighters doing things that make headlines, Mitchell is no stranger. Back in 2018, he managed to catch his scrotum in a power drill. The story was picked up by outlets across the globe. Naturally, he references it in the commercial.

“When I ripped my testicles open with a drill, I had to drive myself to the hospital in my pick-up truck,” he said. “I really wished I would have had this Corvette.”

Now that’s poetry.

Actually, ever since testicle-gate, things seem to be on the up for the 26-year-old. He’s extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 and he’s now won all four of his fights in the UFC. But the really big news, is that finally, he looks like he’s got his wish to rock camo shorts in the Octagon. After pleading and pleading for his prayers to be heard, it appears as though Reebok has succumbed at last.

We’ll soon get to see if Reebok came through with the goods.

“Thug Nasty” returns to action in the co-main event this weekend at UFC Fight Night: ‘Hall vs Silva.’ He takes on Andre Fili, who returned to winning ways with a split decision victory over Charles Jourdain in June.

Do you think Bryce Mitchell will continue his impressive streak of victories?