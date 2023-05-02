search
Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

By Susan Cox - May 2, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev is responding to the callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of last year.

Usman (20-3 MMA) after an impeccable record has lost two in a row in his last two appearances in the Octagon. It was at UFC 278 in August of last year that Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) defeated ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The two met again this past March at UFC 286 where Edwards once again defeated the 35-year-old Usman retaining his welterweight champion title.

It was during an interview with ‘ESPN MMA’, that Usman called out Chimaev:

“I think a fight between me and Khamzat boom! And if he (Leon Edwards) keeps winning I think that’s a forth fight for sure. For me it’s now like I’m having fun so it’s like what’s the biggest funnest most intense fight that really makes me feel that. And you know that’s the fight there.”

Usman and Edwards have indeed met a total of 3 times in the Octagon. The first bout goes way back to December of 2015 where it was Usman defeating ‘Rocky’ by unanimous decision. By all appearances, it looks like Usman wants to give it another go with Edwards to take it to an even four matches in the cage.

But first, Usman is looking to challenge Chimaev inside the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev took no time to respond on ‘Twitter‘ with the following message to that callout (translated):

“Someone needs to be poisoned for retirement.”

Is that a yes? An acceptance of Usman’s callout?

Would you like to see Usman vs Chimaev? Who do you think would take home the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

