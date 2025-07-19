Bryce Mitchell admits he’s still upset about 2022 loss to Ilia Topuria
UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has admitted that he’s still upset about his submission loss to Ilia Topuria three years ago.
As we know, Bryce Mitchell is one of the more controversial figures currently competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he’s clearly very talented, he’s had a handful of losses over the course of the last few years – all of which have come via finish. In addition to that, he also has some opinions that have landed him in hot water as of late.
The first defeat of Mitchell’s professional mixed martial arts career came at the hands of Ilia Topuria. While some were of the belief that Bryce would be able to get the job done, he was outclassed in pretty much every department by a man who is now a two-weight world champion.
In a recent interview, Mitchell spoke candidly about that experience and his feelings towards Topuria in the present day.
Mitchell looks back at Topuria defeat
“The Ilia fight, that’s the one fight that still just makes me mad to this day,” Mitchell told MMA Junkie. “But you live and you learn, and there’s nothing I can do about it except do my best this next fight.”
“I think that it’s well deserved,” Mitchell said of Topuria’s success. “I don’t have any ill-will towards him, I just don’t like him because he called me a coward, and I’m not a coward. He is a liar because he called me a coward. I proved that I’m not a coward.
“I fought the man, and I’ll fight him again. I’m not a coward. He did whoop me, but I’m not a coward. A coward is someone who doesn’t show up to fight. He’s a liar because he called me a coward. I don’t like him, probably never will, but I also don’t wish any harm upon him.”
