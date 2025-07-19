Bryce Mitchell admits he’s still upset about 2022 loss to Ilia Topuria

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has admitted that he’s still upset about his submission loss to Ilia Topuria three years ago.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is one of the more controversial figures currently competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he’s clearly very talented, he’s had a handful of losses over the course of the last few years – all of which have come via finish. In addition to that, he also has some opinions that have landed him in hot water as of late.

The first defeat of Mitchell’s professional mixed martial arts career came at the hands of Ilia Topuria. While some were of the belief that Bryce would be able to get the job done, he was outclassed in pretty much every department by a man who is now a two-weight world champion.

In a recent interview, Mitchell spoke candidly about that experience and his feelings towards Topuria in the present day.