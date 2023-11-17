Floyd Mayweather announces boxing rematch with John Gotti III: “Unfinished Business”

By Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will be running it back.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III boxing

Mayweather and Gotti III boxed in June and the fight was stopped and ruled a No Contest after the two continued to trash talk one another instead of actually boxing. After the two weren’t listening to the ref and continued to go at one another, the fight was stopped, which caused chaos as both teams jumped into the ring and a brawl started.

Since then, both Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III have expressed an interest in running it back, especially the former MMA fighter as he believes he was winning the fight.

Now, Mayweather took to Instagram to reveal the rematch will be happening on Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, with no other details being made on the fight card, or the actual time or date of the fight.

 

“Kicking off Super Bowl Weekend- Unfinished Business. See you in Las Vegas. More details Soon!!,” Mayweather wrote.

As of right now, there isn’t much detail on the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III and how people can watch. But, all that is known is it will take place on Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas which is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) last fought professionally back in August of 2017 when he scored a 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor. Since then, he has done exhibition matches as he has been facing the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Deji, Aaron Chalmers, and Gotti III as he’s been boxing influencers and MMA fighters.

John Gotti III (5-1 MMA, 2-0 boxing) was 2-0 in boxing before he got the Mayweather fight back in June. Gotti III is also an MMA fighter but is likely most known by his grandfather, John Gotti Jr, and his dad John A. Gotti who are famous mobsters who led the Gambino crime family.

