Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: “I move the needle more than the other guys”

By Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Brandon Moreno thinks he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Brandon Moreno

Moreno is set to headline the card on Saturday against Steve Erceg in a pivotal fight at flyweight. Although the Mexican is 0-2 as a pro against Alexandre Pantoja and also lost to him in TUF, he believes he could earn a title shot.

Brandon Moreno says he’s the biggest draw in the division, so he believes that with a good performance on Saturday, he could earn a title shot.

“I think Manel deserves the opportunity, I think Kai Kara-France deserves the opportunity,” Moreno said at UFC Mexico City media day. “Winning this Saturday, I believe I can raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, man, I deserve the opportunity, as well.’ So, let’s see what happens. I know UFC wants to come back in September for Noche UFC. So let me take this victory on Saturday, and we can talk about it…

“It’s not a secret for a lot of people. For the flyweight division, I don’t know how much I move the needle for the company; that’s the truth. But I move the needle more than the other guys. That’s the truth. And I can use that card,” Moreno added.

Although Moreno thinks he could get a title shot, he knows Kape and Kara-France are also right there. Yet, he is hopeful that with a statement win over Steve Erceg, he could leapfrog them.

Brandon Moreno is excited to fight Steve Erceg

Before Brandon Moreno can get a title shot, he will need to beat Steve Erceg on Saturday at UFC Mexico City.

Moreno is eager to face Erceg as he knows he’s a dangerous fighter and is excited to fight him and test his skills.

“But he’s dangerous,” Moreno said. “He’s very talented, very good boxing, very good martial arts in general. I’m ready for him and all things he’s bringing to the fight. It’s a fight that makes me very excited.”

Brandon Moreno is coming off a 22-8-2 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Amir Albazi.

