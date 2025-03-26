Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: “I move the needle more than the other guys”

Brandon Moreno thinks he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Moreno is set to headline the card on Saturday against Steve Erceg in a pivotal fight at flyweight. Although the Mexican is 0-2 as a pro against Alexandre Pantoja and also lost to him in TUF, he believes he could earn a title shot.

Brandon Moreno says he’s the biggest draw in the division, so he believes that with a good performance on Saturday, he could earn a title shot.

"I move the needle more than the other guys. That's the truth. And I can use that card." Brandon Moreno thinks his star power could lead to a title shot after #UFCMexico. pic.twitter.com/uKhoayllNG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 26, 2025

“I think Manel deserves the opportunity, I think Kai Kara-France deserves the opportunity,” Moreno said at UFC Mexico City media day. “Winning this Saturday, I believe I can raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, man, I deserve the opportunity, as well.’ So, let’s see what happens. I know UFC wants to come back in September for Noche UFC. So let me take this victory on Saturday, and we can talk about it…

“It’s not a secret for a lot of people. For the flyweight division, I don’t know how much I move the needle for the company; that’s the truth. But I move the needle more than the other guys. That’s the truth. And I can use that card,” Moreno added.

Although Moreno thinks he could get a title shot, he knows Kape and Kara-France are also right there. Yet, he is hopeful that with a statement win over Steve Erceg, he could leapfrog them.