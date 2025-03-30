UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the main event between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Moreno (22-8-2 MMA), the promotion’s former flyweight champion, will be competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi this past November at UFC Edmonton. Prior to that victory, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had suffered back-to-back losses to Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja respectively.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was riding an impressive 11-fight win streak.

Ready to walk 👀#UFCMexico main event is up next! pic.twitter.com/gdhhMvIaiC — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2025

Round one of the UFC Mexico City main event begins and the flyweights meet in the center of the cage and throw out jabs. Brandon Moreno with a nice left over the top. He goes to the body with a jab. Steve Erceg with a pair of low kicks. Moreno with a nice left jab. He lands a beautiful hook to the body and then a kick to the ribs. Erceg with a nice jab and then a right hand. Both men look sharp early here. Moreno with another quick left jab. He lands a hook to the body and then goes upstairs. A big uppercut and then a right hand from Moreno sends Erceg crashing back. He stays on his feet, resets and lands a low kick. Another good jab and then a leaping right from the former champion. Steve Erceg just misses the chin of Brandon Moreno with a front kick up the middle. “The Assassin Baby’ responds with a good 1-2. Another nice low kick from the Aussie, followed by a crisp jab. Moreno with a body kick. Erceg counters with a nice hook. A big right over the top from Brandon. He lands another. Erceg’s chin is holding up so far. A low kick from Moreno. The fighters trade jabs. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Mexico City main event begins and the fighters start by trading jabs. Steve Erceg with a nice low kick. Brandon Moreno with a solid right over the top. Erceg with a nice right hand and then a knee to the body. Moreno comes forward with a leaping left. He lands a good inside low kick. And another. ‘Astro Boy’ with a good jab. Moreno counters with a left that partially connects. ‘The Assassin Baby’ with a nice right to the body. Steve Erceg with a big counter right. Moreno eats it and throws a 1-2. Erceg with another crisp jab and then a body kick. He is gaining confidence here. Moreno shoots and then lands a leaping left. 2 minutes remain in the round. Another good jab from the Aussie. Moreno with a combination that ends in a hard low kick. Big hooks to the body by the former champ. He leaps in with a left hook that misses the mark. Erceg with a hard low kick. He lands a good jab right after. Another good jab. Moreno answers with a low kick. Good punches from both men in the pocket. Steve Erceg with a 3-punch combination. He lands another nice right to close out the second.

Round three of the UFC Mexico City headliner begins and Brandon Moreno comes forward with pressure. He partially connects with a left hand, but the Aussie replies with a nice kick to the body. More pressure from the former champ. He’s struggling to connect with his punches now though. Erceg continues to chip away with his jab. He is landing at will now. Moreno looks to go to the body, but both punches fall short. Another slip and rip from ‘Astro Boy’. Brandon Moreno answers with a low kick. He goes to the body with a kick. Erceg counters with a nice 1-2. Two minutes remain in the third. Erceg with an inside low kick. Moreno swings and misses with a right. Steve Erceg with a jab and then a knee to the body. He looks very comfortable at the moment. Another nice jab and then a front kick by Erceg. Moreno answers with a low kick. Erceg replies with one of his own. A jab from Moreno is answered by a 1-2. ‘Astro Boy’ just misses with a head kick. A nice knee from Erceg. The horn sounds to end the third frame.

15 minutes down, 10 more on the table 😤 Who's ahead on your scorecards? #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/frdG87tt0S — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2025

Round four begins and Steve Erceg begins by snapping out his quick jab. Brandon Moreno with a left hook that may have partially landed. He comes forward with another, but Erceg is able to avoid and circle out. Moreno with a good body shot and then a left hook over the top. ‘Astro Boy’ with a big body strike. ‘The Assassin Baby’ charges in with a flurry. Nothing really seemed to land flush though. Erceg with a body kick. Moreno with a nice right to the body. Erceg with a jab and then a low kick. Two minutes remain in the fourth. Brandon Moreno with a left hook. He lands another, this time to the body. Erceg has a cut on his face now. The crowd is trying to encourage Moreno. He responds by throwing a left hook, but it was blocked. Brandon Moreno shoots in and grabs a single leg. He pushes Erceg against the cage but can’t get the fight to the floor. Moreno with a knee and then a trip takedown to close out round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Mexico City main event begins and the fighters are right back to trading leather. Brandon Moreno with a left hook over the top. Steve Erceg with a front kick to the body. Moreno with a hard low kick. ‘Astro Boy’ replies with one of his own. Moreno fakes a takedown. Erceg with a crisp left hook. The former champ with a good 1-2. The Aussie replies with a front kick. The fighters trade jabs. Erceg with a high kick that is blocked. Moreno with a straight right. Under two minutes remain now. The fighters continue to trade jabs and low kicks. Moreno with a trip and takes top position on the ground. 45-seconds remain. Moreno looks to pass to side control. Erceg is defending well with his long legs. Brandon eventually passes. He lands an elbow. The final horn sounds. Great fight!

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Who would you like to see Moreno fight next following his victory over Erceg this evening in Mexico City?