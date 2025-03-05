Asu Almabayev shares graphic image of eye injury from Manel Kape defeat

UFC flyweight Asu Almabayev has shared a graphic image of the eye injury he suffered during his defeat to Manel Kape.

Last Saturday night, Asu Almabayev went head to head with Manel Kape. He was riding a long win streak heading into their contest and many felt as if he’d be capable of causing Kape some real problems. In the end, though, he was beaten, with Manel making a real statement to the rest of the flyweight division.

However, the result didn’t come without controversy. While Kape did seem to be getting the better of Almabayev in most areas of the fight, Asu suffered a nasty eye poke just before the finish – which led on from some earlier incidents, too.

Now, Almabayev has shared the following image that highlights how bad his eye looks, even days after the bout.