UFC Mexico City weigh-in results: One main card fighter misses, headliner made official

UFC Mexico City Weigh-in Results

Ronaldo Rodriguez missed weight for his flyweight scrap against Kevin Borjas. Rodriguez weighed in at 127 pounds, while Borjas made the contracted weight at 125 pounds. Rodriguez was the lone fighter on the card to miss the target.

As for other fighter weights, Kelvin Gastelum tipped the scales at 186 pounds for his battle with Joe Pyfer. Raul Rosas Jr. had no trouble making 135 pounds for his bantamweight tilt against Vince Morales, who weighed in at 136 pounds. David Martinez and Saimon Oliveira both clocked in at 135 pounds for their bantamweight meeting.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Mexico City weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Drew Dober (155)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)

David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135)

Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs. Kevin Borjas (125)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Ateba Gautier (186)

Christian Rodriguez (146) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145)

MarQuel Mederos (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (156)

*- Fighter missed weight

