UFC Mexico City weigh-in results: One main card fighter misses, headliner made official

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 28, 2025

The UFC Mexico City weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Brandon Moreno

Former multi-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno tipped the scales at the championship weight of 125 pounds. His opponent, Steve Erceg, also clocked in at that same weight. Their pivotal flyweight headliner is now official.

Co-headliners Manuel Torres and Drew Dober also hit their target weights. Torres clocked in at 156 pounds for the lightweight matchup, while Dober’s weight was 155 pounds.

UFC Mexico City Weigh-in Results

Ronaldo Rodriguez missed weight for his flyweight scrap against Kevin Borjas. Rodriguez weighed in at 127 pounds, while Borjas made the contracted weight at 125 pounds. Rodriguez was the lone fighter on the card to miss the target.

As for other fighter weights, Kelvin Gastelum tipped the scales at 186 pounds for his battle with Joe Pyfer. Raul Rosas Jr. had no trouble making 135 pounds for his bantamweight tilt against Vince Morales, who weighed in at 136 pounds. David Martinez and Saimon Oliveira both clocked in at 135 pounds for their bantamweight meeting.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Mexico City weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)
  • Manuel Torres (156) vs. Drew Dober (155)
  • Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)
  • David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135)
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs. Kevin Borjas (125)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)
  • Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Ateba Gautier (186)
  • Christian Rodriguez (146) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)
  • Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
  • Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
  • Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145)
  • MarQuel Mederos (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (156)

*- Fighter missed weight

Stick with BJPenn.com this Saturday for live coverage of UFC Mexico City. Peep the homepage for live results, video highlights, and the fallout once the event has concluded.

