Brandon Moreno calls for UFC 320 headliner in Guadalajara for Mexican Independence Day weekend

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno is throwing his name in the hat to headline UFC 320.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Moreno took center stage in the main event of UFC Mexico City this past Saturday night. He went one-on-one with No. 8-ranked UFC flyweight Steve Erceg. This was a competitive scrap that went the distance. Moreno was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The former multi-time UFC champion now has his sights set on Guadalajara.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER BRANDON MORENO DEFEATS STEVE ERCEG AT UFC MEXICO CITY

Brandon Moreno Wants Top Billing for UFC 320

During the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference, Brandon Moreno let it be known that he has his sights set on the recently announced Guadalajara pay-per-view (via MMAJunkie.com).

“…. That’s the goal. Guadalajara, I think it’s perfect. Even for the UFC, for the promotion. If they want to get a pay-per-view event for Noche UFC in September in Guadalajara, I think I’m the right choice. … I feel today I have enough arguments to raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, I can be the main event, the pay-per-view in Guadalajara in September.”

UFC 320 will be held inside Arena Guadalajara on Sept. 13. That is the weekend of Mexican Independence Day. Over the years, the top MMA organization has made a strong push in Mexico with its Noche UFC events. There is no word on what will headline UFC 320, but Moreno is hoping to secure another 125-pound title fight.

The current flyweight champion is Alexandre Pantoja. Many have wondered who is next for the 125-pound king. While Kai Kara-France has looked to be a frontrunner, rumors have claimed that Manel Kape might be next in line. The UFC has not made the next flyweight championship bout official at this time. Pantoja’s last title defense was against Kai Asakura at UFC 310 back in Dec. 2024.

Moreno is 0-3 against Pantoja overall, with one of those fights being considered an exhibition as it took place on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Their most recent encounter took place back in July 2023. Pantoja captured the flyweight gold from Moreno via split decision.

