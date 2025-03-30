Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

By Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Moreno (23-8-2 MMA), the promotion’s former flyweight champion, was competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi this past November at UFC Edmonton. Prior to that victory, ‘The Assassin Baby’ was coming off back-to-back losses to Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja respectively.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-4 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was riding an impressive 11-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five-minute affair. Brandon Moreno got off to a quick start, but Steve Erceg was able to establish his range early in the second frame. The fighters would trade leather for the final three rounds and after five rounds of exciting action, the judges’ in attendance unanimously awarded the decision in favor of ‘The Assassin Baby’. With the win, Moreno is right in line for another crack at the title.

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City:

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his decision victory over Steve Erceg this evening in Mexico City? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

