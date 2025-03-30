Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Moreno (23-8-2 MMA), the promotion’s former flyweight champion, was competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi this past November at UFC Edmonton. Prior to that victory, ‘The Assassin Baby’ was coming off back-to-back losses to Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja respectively.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-4 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was riding an impressive 11-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five-minute affair. Brandon Moreno got off to a quick start, but Steve Erceg was able to establish his range early in the second frame. The fighters would trade leather for the final three rounds and after five rounds of exciting action, the judges’ in attendance unanimously awarded the decision in favor of ‘The Assassin Baby’. With the win, Moreno is right in line for another crack at the title.

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’ below:

This one is about to be a banger 👀 who y’all got — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 30, 2025

Moreno’s upper body and head movement looks spectacular so far! #UFCMexicoCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 30, 2025

I have it 20-18 Moreno, but a much better round from Erceg. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 30, 2025

Ecerg looking comfortable now just had get that fear out from getting got the last fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 30, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City:

Good fight take down at the end cost Ecerg again happy for Moreno tho he always pushes the pace 👌👏👏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 30, 2025

Don’t boo that man. It was a great fighter losing to a great fighter. #UFCMexico — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 30, 2025

VICTORY FOR THE ASSASSIN BABY 🇲🇽 Brandon Moreno battles for 5 rounds to get his first win on home soil! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/p1QzlYiEUq — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2025

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his decision victory over Steve Erceg this evening in Mexico City? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media Penn Nation!