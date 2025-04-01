Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Brandon Moreno took a big step towards becoming a world title contender once again. He locked horns with Steve Erceg and managed to grind out another impressive victory. At this point, the former two-time champion may well be the next in line for a crack at the UFC flyweight championship.

For Moreno, this was about proving that he still belonged. He wanted to showcase that he has the skills and tools necessary to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja – the same man who took the belt from him. It certainly isn’t going to be easy but if he keeps on improving, we could be in for another Fight of the Year contender when they do eventually (and seemingly inevitably) throw down.

In his post-fight press conference, Moreno explained how he was able to get over the finish line and get past Erceg in his homeland.