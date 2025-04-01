Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.
Last Saturday night, Brandon Moreno took a big step towards becoming a world title contender once again. He locked horns with Steve Erceg and managed to grind out another impressive victory. At this point, the former two-time champion may well be the next in line for a crack at the UFC flyweight championship.
For Moreno, this was about proving that he still belonged. He wanted to showcase that he has the skills and tools necessary to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja – the same man who took the belt from him. It certainly isn’t going to be easy but if he keeps on improving, we could be in for another Fight of the Year contender when they do eventually (and seemingly inevitably) throw down.
In his post-fight press conference, Moreno explained how he was able to get over the finish line and get past Erceg in his homeland.
Moreno’s view on Erceg win
“Being honest with you, I was expecting something like this,” Moreno told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I know Steve is very good with the counter. I was very aware of the cross, of the hook. I think the first round he tried to stay a little bit more, but he felt the power in my hands and then he changed a little bit the game plan, and he started to move a little bit more.
“But I was expecting that – a guy who was trying to take his time, move with the angles, and then waiting for me. (It) was hard for me to close the distance and throw a lot of punches. I think I used my experience, finally. I used my brain and I got the victory.”
What do you believe should be next for Brandon Moreno? Will he become a world champion again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
