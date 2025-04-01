Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

By Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Last Saturday night, Brandon Moreno took a big step towards becoming a world title contender once again. He locked horns with Steve Erceg and managed to grind out another impressive victory. At this point, the former two-time champion may well be the next in line for a crack at the UFC flyweight championship.

RELATED: What’s next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

For Moreno, this was about proving that he still belonged. He wanted to showcase that he has the skills and tools necessary to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja – the same man who took the belt from him. It certainly isn’t going to be easy but if he keeps on improving, we could be in for another Fight of the Year contender when they do eventually (and seemingly inevitably) throw down.

In his post-fight press conference, Moreno explained how he was able to get over the finish line and get past Erceg in his homeland.

Moreno’s view on Erceg win

“Being honest with you, I was expecting something like this,” Moreno told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I know Steve is very good with the counter. I was very aware of the cross, of the hook. I think the first round he tried to stay a little bit more, but he felt the power in my hands and then he changed a little bit the game plan, and he started to move a little bit more.

“But I was expecting that – a guy who was trying to take his time, move with the angles, and then waiting for me. (It) was hard for me to close the distance and throw a lot of punches. I think I used my experience, finally. I used my brain and I got the victory.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be next for Brandon Moreno? Will he become a world champion again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Steve Erceg UFC

Related

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025
Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: "Buckley busted his a*s up!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Colby Covington again.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Zack Snyder to direct new UFC and Turki Alalshikh-produced movie 'Brawler'

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder is working with the UFC and Turki Alalshikh.

'Big' John McCarthy

'Big' John McCarthy shares advice for criticized UFC Mexico City referee

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025
UFC Octagon Live
UFC

Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

One former UFC fighter has decided to hang up his gloves.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum shares reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has shared his reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal last weekend.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals two-fight plan for UFC title push

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has revealed the plan that he hopes will fast-track him to a world title opportunity.