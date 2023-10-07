Bellator 300: ‘Usman vs. Primus’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The cage returns to San Diego for tonight’s Bellator 300 event, a 16-bout fight card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus.

Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his second straight lightweight title defense this evening in California. The undefeated Russian earned a first-round submission victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 292.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (12-3 MMA) most recently competed at Bellator 296, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui. The former lightweight title holder has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Bellator 300 is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring Cris Cyborg taking on Cat Zingano.

Cyborg (26-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a six-fight winning streak, which includes four straight title defenses. Justino most recently competed at Bellator 279, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe.

Meanwhile, Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA) enters the title fight sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator 293.

Also featured on the Bellator 300 main card is a women’s flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 300 Main Card (10 pm EST on Showtime)

155 lbs.: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus –

145 lbs.: Champion Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano –

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane –

Bellator 300 Prelims (7 pm EST on YouTube)

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi –

145 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt –

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III –

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop –

135 lbs: Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia –

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal –

155 lbs.: Sergio Cossio Dominguez vs. Jesse Roberts –

170 lbs.: Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado –

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanksi –

160 lbs.: Dmytrii HryTsenko vs. Justin Montalvo –

135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert –

145 lbs.: Lorrany Santos vs. Jacki Cataline –

265 lbs.: Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 300 title fights?

