Rashad Evans can’t see Tyron Woodley losing, but expects Jake Paul to put up a “tough fight”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans says his heart is with Tyron Woodley, but he expects Jake Paul to put up a “tough fight.”

Woodley and Paul meet on August 28 on Showtime PPV in what marks the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley’s first professional boxing match. Coming off of a TKO win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren, Paul is about as hot of a commodity as there is in combat sports right now, and both he and Woodley are expected to make monster paydays for their boxing match. However, for Woodley, it’s not just about the money, but also proving to all the doubters that he can still win fights at age 39.

Speaking to ESPN, Evans was asked about the Paul vs. Woodley boxing match. Although Evans gave Paul some credit for his boxing skills, he still believes that Woodley will win.

Spoke to Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) today. He told me he'd love to box Logan Paul, but whether that happens or not, he's definitely fighting again in MMA or boxing. Hopefully this year. Also gave me his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. pic.twitter.com/5CkKDQjYjT — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 24, 2021

“This one is tough for me because my heart is with Tyron. I really, really want Tyron to win. But I think that this Jake kid, I think he’s got a little something. I think he’s better than his brother (Logan). I think Jake is better than his brother and I think he may punch a little bit harder than his brother. He may be a little faster and things like that too,” Evans said.

“So I think it may be a little bit of a tough fight because of the fact he’s going to be a little bigger than Tyron, but I can’t see Tyron losing. I really can’t see Tyron losing. This Tyron that is being engaged right now, I think that this is the Tyron that can go out there and show that he’s the Tyron that he’s always been, that he is the five-time defending world UFC champ, and all those things,” continued Evans. “Tyron’s got power, Tyron’s got hand skills, Tyron’s got all of those things. So it’s just a matter of if Tyron doesn’t allow himself to be so caught up in the while theatrics of it all, to get his mind away from what he needs to do inside the ring.”

Do you agree with Rashad Evans that Tyron Woodley should be favored to beat Jake Paul?