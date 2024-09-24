Benoit Saint-Denis lays out his path to earn rematch with Dustin Poirier

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Benoit Saint-Denis hopes to earn a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Dustin Poirier

Saint-Denis suffered a second-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 299. The Frenchman had success in the first round but Poirier took over in the second and got the win.

As Benoit Saint-Denis returns for the first time on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris against Renato Moicano, the Frenchman is hopeful to get a rematch with Poirier. However, he knows he needs to become the champion to entice Poirier to keep on fighting to get the rematch.

“I fought a warrior and the only way to get back at him is to get the belt from Makhachev. The only thing Poirier doesn’t have is the undisputed UFC belt. Right now, I’m concentrating on Moicano, Moicano is my goal, getting that victory,” Saint-Denis said to the UFC… “I’m very happy to be part of Dustin’s journey as a fighter because he is a great fighter, but I want it back. I will work for it and I have a lot of work to do.”

Although Benoit Saint-Denis wants a rematch with Dustin Poirier, it seems unlikely he ever will get the chance. Poirier has likely one fight left in his career, so if he does fight one more time, he could retire and the Frenchman won’t ever get the rematch.

Benoit Saint-Denis eager to fight Renato Moicano

Although Saint-Denis wants to rematch Poirier, he says his focus is on Renato Moicano.

Saint-Denis is set to take on Moicano in the main event of UFC Paris and he knows the Brazilian is a tough fight and a tough out for anyone.

“I mean it’s huge, he’s only been losing to guys like Aldo, Ortega, Fiziev, top-five guys, elite guys, former champions stuff like that. Everything can go very fast with the UFC. it’s the way you fight, the way you engage, the way you promote fighting and the UFC and mixed martial arts will give you the opportunity to rise and I’m here to do that,” Saint-Denis added.

Saint-Denis is 13-2 and one NC as a pro and before the loss to Poirier, he was on a five-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Benoit Saint Denis Dustin Poirier UFC

