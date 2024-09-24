Benoit Saint-Denis lays out his path to earn rematch with Dustin Poirier

Benoit Saint-Denis hopes to earn a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Saint-Denis suffered a second-round TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 299. The Frenchman had success in the first round but Poirier took over in the second and got the win.

As Benoit Saint-Denis returns for the first time on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris against Renato Moicano, the Frenchman is hopeful to get a rematch with Poirier. However, he knows he needs to become the champion to entice Poirier to keep on fighting to get the rematch.

"It is going to be hell for Moicano on Saturday night." Benoît Saint Denis details what fans can expect when he faces Renato Moicano in the main event at #UFCParis

“I fought a warrior and the only way to get back at him is to get the belt from Makhachev. The only thing Poirier doesn’t have is the undisputed UFC belt. Right now, I’m concentrating on Moicano, Moicano is my goal, getting that victory,” Saint-Denis said to the UFC… “I’m very happy to be part of Dustin’s journey as a fighter because he is a great fighter, but I want it back. I will work for it and I have a lot of work to do.”

Although Benoit Saint-Denis wants a rematch with Dustin Poirier, it seems unlikely he ever will get the chance. Poirier has likely one fight left in his career, so if he does fight one more time, he could retire and the Frenchman won’t ever get the rematch.