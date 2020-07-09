Ben Askren not surprised by Mike Perry’s recent actions: “Dude is a loose cannon”

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has said he isn’t surprised by the recent actions of controversial UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Footage emerged last night of Perry, who recently beat Mickey Gall in a decisive unanimous decision, getting into a fight with a man before going on a verbal tirade to both those in attendance and his girlfriend.

The mixed martial arts community has had more than a few things to say on the matter, and that includes the aforementioned Askren.

As bad as that was cant say it was unexpected, dude is a loose cannon. https://t.co/wzaTDaUsuH — Troll Smasher (@Benaskren) July 9, 2020

“As bad as that was cant say it was unexpected, dude is a loose cannon,” Askren wrote.

“Platinum” has always been viewed as a promising fighter inside the Octagon, but his attitude and general actions outside of the cage have been a cause for concern over the course of the last few years.

As recently as the end of June, Perry had set his sights on a possible meeting with long time rival Darren Till.

“I want to go to South Florida and work with Yoel Romero and feel that 185lbs weight class. Man, 170lbs is such a great place for me, but I want to fight Darren Till. I do want to fight that guy,” Perry said after his win over Gall.

“I mean, if I see him in person I’m going to fight him. Nobody’s going to stop me. I’m going to grab him, I’m going to stick my finger into his eye, and I’m going to get a hold of him. I’ll say it out loud because I don’t care”.

Till is currently pre-occupied with his upcoming main event clash against Rob Whittaker on Fight Island, but it doesn’t feel like Perry really needs to be thinking about fighting again right now.

While his antics have served as a good form of entertainment for MMA fans in the past, there comes a time where enough is enough. If the footage is accurate and the details are as bad as some are making out, the natural next step would be for Perry to receive some help.

For now, though, there’s still the lingering matter of the man in question potentially pressing charges against Mike Perry- as well as what the UFC’s punishment will be. For Ben Askren, on the other hand, he seems pretty content with staying out of the spotlight until his Twitter services are called upon.