Yoel Romero set to make Bellator MMA debut against former champion fighter Phil Davis

Former UFC title challenge Yoel Romero is set to make Bellator MMA debut against former Bellator light heavyweight champ fighter Phil Davis.

Ariel Helwani of Substack was the first to report the Romero vs. Davis fight. According to Helwani, the bout is expected to serve as the headliner of the Bellator MMA card set for September 18, which is tentatively slated to be called Bellator 266. The card is expected to take place in San Jose, California, and Romero vs. Davis will be the evening’s main event.

Romero (13-5) is 44 years old, but you wouldn’t know that looking at his physique, as the Cuban wrestler still keeps himself in incredible shape even at his age. Romero lost three straight fights in the UFC before surprisingly getting his walking papers and being snatched up by Bellator as a free agent. “The Soldier of God” was expected to fight Anthony Johnson in the first round of the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, but the fight was canceled after Romero was not medically cleared. Now that Romero has been cleared by a doctor to fight, Bellator moved ahead quickly and was able to book this fight against Davis.

Davis (22-6, 1 NC) is also a former UFC standout who has had an up-and-down career since leaving the UFC for Bellator. In 2016, Davis won the Bellator light heavyweight title from Liam McGeary, but he lost it in his first title defense to Ryan Bader. Overall, the 36-year-old Davis has a 9-3 record in Bellator MMA. He is coming off of a decision loss to champion Vadim Nemkow in the Grand Prix which snapped a three-fight winning streak for “Mr. Wonderful.” He will now look to get back into the win column with a win over Romero.

