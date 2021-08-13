Conor McGregor encourages Nate Diaz to continue his trolling of Dustin Poirier: “I am entertained”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor encouraged Nate Diaz to continue his trolling of rival Dustin Poirier, telling him that “I am entertained.”

McGregor has, of course, fought both Diaz and Poirier multiple times each. The Irishman had a pair of memorable fights with Diaz in 2016, where he went 1-1 in the pair of bouts, while “Notorious” ended up losing 2-1 overall to Poirier during their own trilogy. In the last fight against Poirier at UFCC 264, McGregor broke his leg, and he’s expected to be out for the next year while he heals up his wounds. During his time off, McGregor has spent much of it on social media trolling several other fighters including Poirier, Diaz, and Daniel Cormier. But according to McGregor, he’s having more fun watching Diaz troll Poirier.

On Thursday evening, McGregor took to his social media to reply to a tweet sent by Diaz towards Poirier, encouraging his longtime rival to keep it going with the trash talking.

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2021

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained.

Although Diaz just lost a five-round war to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, he nearly came back and finished his opponent in the fifth round, and most fans only remember that near finish, not the fact that Edwards had been dominating him for the four previous rounds. Because Diaz is such a big name and such a big draw, it allows him to get these sorts of big opportunities such as potentially getting a fight against Poirier. Although “The Diamond” should be fighting UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, next time out for the belt, he has been taking to social media as of late to suggest that Diaz is next. We will see what happens, but in the meantime, McGregor is clearly enjoying all of the shenanigans.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz fight Dustin Poirier while Conor McGregor is out injured?