Yoel Romero says he wants to “kill somebody” in his Bellator debut this summer

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero says that he wants to “kill somebody” in his Bellator debut later this summer.

Romero was released by the UFC earlier this year in a surprise decision, but he quickly landed with Bellator MMA and was poised to fight Anthony Johnson in the first round of the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. However, Romero was forced out of the tournament due to a medical issue, which has pushed back his Bellator debut. According to Romero, he is now feeling better and is expected to make his Bellator debut soon.

Speaking to The Schmo, Romero said that his fans can expect to see him compete this summer, and he said he’s looking forward to coming back so he can “kill somebody.”

“The fans can see me very, very soon. Maybe August. Maybe August, maybe 205lbs or maybe 185lbs. I want to fight for the belt in both classes. But I’m coming soon. I’m coming soon,” Romero said. “I want to kill somebody.”

Romero fought primarily at 185lbs in the UFC but he was supposed to fight Johnson at 205lbs in Bellator and he made it clear in the interview that will be his starting weight class for his new promotion. While he is no longer part of the tournament due to being forced to withdraw, it’s quite possible Bellator matches Romero up with someone else who lost in the first round of the tournament. For example, Romero could potentially fight Jose Augusto Azevedo, who was his replacement against Johnson. Though Azevedo lost that fight, he put up a valiant effort and a fight with Romero would make a lot of sense. Of course, should be go to 185lbs, the fight against Gegard Mousasi seems to be the one that fans want to see.

