Watch Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion

Watch heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion at Saturday’s Bellator 269 event.

The 45-year-old Emelianenko entered the fight with Johnson as the underdog but he got the job done in the first round with a brutal knockout. Don’t look now, but Emelianenko is now riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Quinton Jackson in his last fight two years ago. Overall, Emelianenko has won four of his last five fights, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. However, he has said that he is considering retiring from the sport, so it’s hard to say for sure whether or not this Johnson fight was his last. Knowing Emelianenko, he will likely fight again. However, we should still enjoy his beautiful knockout win over Johnson, especially since it could be the last he ever lands.

Watch the slow-motion replay of the brutal knockout in Emelianenko vs. Johnson below.

Let's see that in slow-mo! 🤜💥 Fedor Emelianenko remains undefeated at home.🇷🇺#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/vOaZOSuMCS — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Emelianenko is universally regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters of all time. The former PRIDE FC heavyweight champion first joined Bellator in 2017 and so far he has gone 4-2 in the promotion with four knockout wins and two knockout losses to Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione. Although he is one of the oldest heavyweights currently active in a major promotion, Emelianenko continues to get the job done. While he is considering retiring after this fight and going out on a high note, based on how good he looked against Johnson, one would have to imagine that Emelianenko still has a little bit left in the tank for his fans before he finally hangs up his gloves for good.

What do you think is next for Fedor Emelianenko after landing this incredible knockout on Tim Johnson at Bellator 269?